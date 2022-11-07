Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Related
gettysburgian.com
Meet Juliette Rhinow, President of Gettysburg Amnesty International
Juliette Rhinow ’25 is a public policy and women, gender, and sexuality studies double major, Resident Assistant for Rice Hall at Gettysburg College, and the newest reviver of the College chapter of Amnesty International (AMNI), the world’s largest non-governmental human rights organization. “Gettysburg had a chapter of AMNI...
gettysburgian.com
Campus-Wide Email Updates Students on Incident at SAE House
On Thursday, Vice President for College Life and Dean of Students Anne Ehrlich sent out a campus-wide email that updated the community on the incident at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) house last month. The incident involved individuals unknowingly being recorded in the bathroom at the SAE house by a...
gettysburgian.com
Students Respond to the First-Year Parking Pass Lottery
On Friday, Sept. 23, Campus Safety emailed the Gettysburg student body that a certain number of first years would be allowed to receive parking passes on campus. The first-year students were chosen through a lottery that they could enter through a Google form. The passes cost $100, and all students were notified during the week of Oct. 3 if they had received a spot.
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
gettysburgian.com
Ensemble of Variable Geometry Performs at Majestic Theatre
On Friday Nov. 4, the Ensemble of Variable Geometry, or EnVaGe, performed a set of three unique pieces inspired by myth and folk traditions. EnVaGe is a music performance and research organization founded and directed by Dr. Leal. According to the event’s program, the organization has put on projects such as a full-staged ballet production of Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” and Chopin’s “Les Sylphides” (in collaboration with Lexington Ballet).
Cumberland County incumbent wins third term in Pa. State house
A Republican incumbent has won a third term in the state house of representatives. State Rep. Barb Gleim of Middlesex Township defeated Democrat Alan Howe of Carlisle, who served in the Air Force for more than two decades. Gleim defeated Howe 16,213 to 10,133 in the 199th District in Cumberland...
celebrategettysburg.com
A Gettysburg Christmas Festival
Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
cityandstatepa.com
Democrats claim they’ve flipped the state House blue
For the first time in more than a decade, Democrats say they are projected to win majority control in the state House in Harrisburg. Democratic legislators gathered in front of Independence Mall in Philadelphia Wednesday to discuss election results and what a Democratic House majority would look like in the next General Assembly. Without confirmation from the Associated Press, Democratic lawmakers declared they had won control of the state House and that they expect to hold at least 102 seats in the chamber.
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
hwy.co
Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List
According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. 4 – 601.11(B-C) Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. Observed shelving with an accumulation...
abc27.com
$115 million warehouse is being constructed in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Endurance Real Estate (Endurance), in partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), announced the acquisition and commencement of construction on the Chambersburg Logistics Park warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The distribution and warehouse facility is set to be 1,006,500 square feet and will...
abc27.com
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
abc27.com
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
abc27.com
Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
abc27.com
York County native represents Midstate on ‘The Voice’
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York County is representing the Midstate in this season of “The Voice,” according to abc27’s media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Eric Torres, who also goes by Devix, is a 28-year-old York County native. Torres chose Camilla Cabello to be his coach in the blind audition portion of the show, in which contestants sing to a panel of four judges. The judges face away from the contestant, solely focusing on the contestant’s voice. If they like what they hear, they turn their chair around to express interest in adding the contestant to their team.
In addition to Nike, another big name retailer is coming to Tanger Outlets Hershey
Columbia Sportswear is coming to the Hershey area. The Columbia Factory Store will open on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlets Hershey, the shopping center announced. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Comments / 0