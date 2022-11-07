For the first time in more than a decade, Democrats say they are projected to win majority control in the state House in Harrisburg. Democratic legislators gathered in front of Independence Mall in Philadelphia Wednesday to discuss election results and what a Democratic House majority would look like in the next General Assembly. Without confirmation from the Associated Press, Democratic lawmakers declared they had won control of the state House and that they expect to hold at least 102 seats in the chamber.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO