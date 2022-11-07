ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez wins AL Silver Slugger award

Following a brilliant rookie year that set multiple records for Major League Baseball and the Mariners, all that’s remaining in the award season for Julio Rodriguez to earn/win is the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year. The latest accolade for the Mariners' precocious superstar came Thursday afternoon...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners analysis: Looking at the middle infield market and where J.P. Crawford fits

LAS VEGAS — Is it a continuation bluff based on positioning where the Mariners pull the jackpot at the end in a play few saw coming?. Or is Jerry Dipoto simply checking to the expected bettors and raisers like the Yankees and Dodgers, seeing the free-agent board and understanding he’s holding a foldable hand based on the percentages of the expected outcome.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fredy Montero one of nine Sounders who could leave Seattle in MLS expansion draft

Sounders original Fredy Montero and keeper Stefan Cleveland are among the nine players the club left unprotected for Friday’s expansion draft. MLS is onboarding St. Louis City SC to be the league’s 29th team beginning with the 2023 season. The draft begins at 4 p.m. PT and will be streamed on YouTube and MLSsoccer.com.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks take a page from 2018, embrace ‘field trip’ to Germany

MUNICH — For the Seahawks, Wednesday segued into Thursday without the benefit of a night’s sleep other than the fitful one on an interminable plane flight from Seattle across the Atlantic Ocean onto another continent. “It felt like one big day," quarterback Geno Smith said. And yet there...

