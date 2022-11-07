LAS VEGAS — Is it a continuation bluff based on positioning where the Mariners pull the jackpot at the end in a play few saw coming?. Or is Jerry Dipoto simply checking to the expected bettors and raisers like the Yankees and Dodgers, seeing the free-agent board and understanding he’s holding a foldable hand based on the percentages of the expected outcome.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO