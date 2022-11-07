Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners star Julio Rodriguez wins AL Silver Slugger award
Following a brilliant rookie year that set multiple records for Major League Baseball and the Mariners, all that’s remaining in the award season for Julio Rodriguez to earn/win is the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year. The latest accolade for the Mariners' precocious superstar came Thursday afternoon...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners analysis: Looking at the middle infield market and where J.P. Crawford fits
LAS VEGAS — Is it a continuation bluff based on positioning where the Mariners pull the jackpot at the end in a play few saw coming?. Or is Jerry Dipoto simply checking to the expected bettors and raisers like the Yankees and Dodgers, seeing the free-agent board and understanding he’s holding a foldable hand based on the percentages of the expected outcome.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh, Andres Munoz and Jesse Winker undergo offseason surgeries
LAS VEGAS — Jerry Dipoto didn’t have all the medical details surrounding their surgical procedures — only that they were successful — and the timelines to recovery were general and vague. But the Mariners president of baseball operations was optimistic that the respective offseason surgeries for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners transaction tracker: Follow the latest on offseason trades, rumors and signings
It’s a reminder that Jerry Dipoto didn’t necessarily need to repeat for those that follow the Mariners or Major League Baseball, particularly when it comes to transactional activity in the offseason and during the season. The man of a million moves has never been afraid to add or...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fredy Montero one of nine Sounders who could leave Seattle in MLS expansion draft
Sounders original Fredy Montero and keeper Stefan Cleveland are among the nine players the club left unprotected for Friday’s expansion draft. MLS is onboarding St. Louis City SC to be the league’s 29th team beginning with the 2023 season. The draft begins at 4 p.m. PT and will be streamed on YouTube and MLSsoccer.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks take a page from 2018, embrace ‘field trip’ to Germany
MUNICH — For the Seahawks, Wednesday segued into Thursday without the benefit of a night’s sleep other than the fitful one on an interminable plane flight from Seattle across the Atlantic Ocean onto another continent. “It felt like one big day," quarterback Geno Smith said. And yet there...
