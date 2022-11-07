Read full article on original website
Related
Stock market news live updates: Stocks plummet after midterms as Wall Street turns eyes toward inflation data
U.S. stocks plummeted Wednesday after three days of gains, as investors mulled over a mixed verdict from the midterm election results and highly anticipated inflation data looms on the docket. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed over 2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell by nearly 650 points, or...
'Using Tesla as an ATM Machine': A Key Wall Street Firm Just Removed Tesla From Its Top Stocks List
Daniel Ives, tech analyst at financial firm Wedbush Securities, said Musk's electric car company Tesla has been "tarnished" by the "ongoing Twitter train wreck disaster."
'The most bullish indicator we’ve come across in weeks': Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Ethan Wolff-Mann, senior writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann. Read this and more market news on the go with Yahoo Finance App.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Stock market news live updates: Stock rally takes breather after biggest one-day surge since 2020
U.S. stocks on Friday paused their dramatic ascent after a deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.1% in turbulent afternoon trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slid 240 points, or about 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.8%. Treasury yields held steady after their steepest one-day decline Thursday in more than a decade.
