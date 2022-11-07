Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
963thebuzzer.com
Hochul wins gubernatorial race; Lewis wins Ithaca mayoral race
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Kathy Hochul has become the first female elected as governor of New York. She was appointed governor in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo resigned and was seeking a full term. In Ithaca, Laura Lewis is the presumptive winner in the three-way race for mayor. It’s...
963thebuzzer.com
NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
963thebuzzer.com
Taxes in Danby might rise 8 percent, town supervisor says
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Danby residents can share their thoughts on the town’s 2023 proposed budget. The total spending would be about $3.3 million. Town Supervisor Joel Gagnon says taxes would go up about eight percent. He points to higher fuel costs, truck purchases, and a new solar project as some of the main drivers.
963thebuzzer.com
Free fishing statewide for Veteran’s Day
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Free fishing for Veterans Day. The NYS DEC is reminding all that no fishing license is required to fish on November 11th. It’s one of just four times a year that free fishing is allowed, though all other fishing regulations remain in effect.
963thebuzzer.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
963thebuzzer.com
Cops, Kids, and Toys kicks off in Ithaca, Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations for Cops, Kids, and Toys are being accepted in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department is collecting new toys to be distributed to financially disadvantaged children in Tompkins County, a program that started in the early 1980’s by Ithaca Police officers. Collection bins are located at the Ithaca Police Department and Ithaca City Hall. Donations will be accepted through December 1st. There are additional locations and participating organizations, as well as an option for monetary donation. You can also apply to receive gifts, if you qualify.
963thebuzzer.com
Emergency preparedness training upcoming in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Disaster and emergency training in Ithaca. Sponsored by the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, the Citizen Preparedness Corps will hold free info sessions to the public next month. It’s designed to give you the tools and resources needed to prepare, respond, and recover from any type of emergency or disaster as quickly as possible. The training is led by the New York National Guard, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
963thebuzzer.com
Nichols to cut funding for snow removal services
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Nichols has approved its 2023 budget. The total spending comes to about $3.8 million. Funding for street maintenance services is going up, while funding for snow removal services is going down. Money for bridges is also being completely cut from the budget.
963thebuzzer.com
Cornell professor receives $1M grant to study COVID
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cornell professor will study COVID-19 around the world. Dr. Jay Varma has received a $1 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Cornell Chronicle reports Varna will look at how countries have been publicly reporting COVID data. “Integrated disease surveillance is...
963thebuzzer.com
Thursday morning closure on Ithaca’s Floral Ave. for crash reconstruction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning road closure in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department’s crash reconstruction team will be working on the 200 and 300 block of Floral Avenue tomorrow. That section of road will be close for the duration of the investigation into a Monday night accident. The section of the road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Comments / 0