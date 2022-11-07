Read full article on original website
Emergency preparedness training upcoming in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Disaster and emergency training in Ithaca. Sponsored by the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, the Citizen Preparedness Corps will hold free info sessions to the public next month. It’s designed to give you the tools and resources needed to prepare, respond, and recover from any type of emergency or disaster as quickly as possible. The training is led by the New York National Guard, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Nichols to cut funding for snow removal services
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Nichols has approved its 2023 budget. The total spending comes to about $3.8 million. Funding for street maintenance services is going up, while funding for snow removal services is going down. Money for bridges is also being completely cut from the budget.
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
Thursday morning closure on Ithaca’s Floral Ave. for crash reconstruction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning road closure in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department’s crash reconstruction team will be working on the 200 and 300 block of Floral Avenue tomorrow. That section of road will be close for the duration of the investigation into a Monday night accident. The section of the road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
Cornell professor receives $1M grant to study COVID
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cornell professor will study COVID-19 around the world. Dr. Jay Varma has received a $1 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Cornell Chronicle reports Varna will look at how countries have been publicly reporting COVID data. “Integrated disease surveillance is...
Hochul wins gubernatorial race; Lewis wins Ithaca mayoral race
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Kathy Hochul has become the first female elected as governor of New York. She was appointed governor in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo resigned and was seeking a full term. In Ithaca, Laura Lewis is the presumptive winner in the three-way race for mayor. It’s...
