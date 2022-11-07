Read full article on original website
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville exploring future upgrades to 61st Ave.
Upgrades may be coming to 61st Avenue in Merrillville in the coming years. Town Manager Pat Reardon says the town plans to apply for funding to upgrade the road from Taft Street to the Hobart border. "So vision if you will, 61st Avenue looking like, similar to 93rd Avenue," Reardon...
panoramanow.com
Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana
On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
WNDU
Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for converting a former four-story medical office building into an apartment building with 69 units, which just might be what the doctor ordered for what ails South Bend’s housing market. The former medical pavilion at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host LaPorte Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinics
MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in LaPorte County in partnership with Beacon Health through year’s end. The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Al’s Supermarket East LaPorte, 702 E. Lincolnway in...
hometownnewsnow.com
Doors Open at New Aldi
(La Porte, IN) - A ribbon cutting was held this morning at a new grocery store in La Porte. Aldi is now operating from its new location at the corner of Pine Lake and Truesdell Avenue on redeveloped former industrial property. Mayor Tom Dermody, who was among the dignitaries taking...
abc57.com
LaPorte County Fires
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
nwi.life
Lake County Booms in Industrial Interest
Lake County, IN has seen quite the spike in interest from developers over the years and that same incline is expected to continue throughout 2022 and well into 2023. Lake County has been a bountiful area with a surplus of land to be developed and aged industrial facilities ready to be resurfaced. This didn’t happen by chance, but with the hard work of the Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA). LCEA President & CEO, Karen Lauerman and Director of Economic Development, Don Koliboski worked hand in hand to ensure that Lake County was seen to developers as the proper place to invest and develop.
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
nwi.life
Porter-Starke Services to Expand Crisis Care
Porter-Starke Services, a not-for-profit community mental health center serving Northwest Indiana, was recently awarded multiple grants to expand access to behavioral healthcare services particularly to serve people with serious mental illness or substance use disorder, and individuals who are experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. “We are excited...
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
nwi.life
Lake County Parks and Recreation honors county heroes with annual Veterans Day service
Veterans Day is more than just a day of remembrance. Veterans Day encourages people to support and honor veterans throughout their daily lives. On Saturday, November 5, Lake County Parks and Recreation held a Veterans Day service at Stoney Run Park to honor the county’s veterans and urge the community to serve those who have served them.
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary named Purple Star school
A Region school is being honored for its commitment to military families. East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary is one of 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education. To qualify, schools have to have a public military display and an annual military program. But they also...
abc57.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off East Michigan Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 9:41 a.m., dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...
rejournals.com
Essex facilitates sale in Calumet City
Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the sale of 117-121 167th Street, a value-add opportunity located in Calumet City. The parcel was listed for sale by Essex Director Brian Mond who led the marketing efforts of the property. After nearly 12 tours, and several competitive offers, the property sold for $1,875,000 to a local investor. The sale price reflects a cap rate of 7.43% and GRM of 6.55. Essex Director Derek Kaptanoglu represented the buyer.
nwi.life
Bill Hasse: Hasse Construction Partners with LCEA and Celebrates a 100 Year Legacy
Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance (LCEA) board member and investor, William Hasse III (Bill) is a third generation president of the construction company, Hasse Construction, that has been serving the Midwest for 100 years. Hasse Construction is well known for its innovative, entrepreneurial, professional spirits, and hard work. 100 years...
