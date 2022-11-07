Great Jones’ Black Friday Sale Is On, and It Includes the Sheet Pan Our Editors Can’t Stop Talking About

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With all due respect to my beloved cat, Fat Lou takes a mean poo. Like I remind him, and the great Phoebe Buffay croons in her hit single, it’s not his fault. He eats like he’s still in the shelter, racing to get in every mouthful he can before the older cats smack him away. We’re working on it in therapy. In the mean time, I’ve been putting litter box enclosures to the test against the stench since we moved into our first NYC apartment together. Not only did each one have to contain the consequences of Fat Lou’s potty breaks before the scooper and I could arrive on the scene, they also had to either look good or fade into the background of my decor. It’s probably why you’re even reading this, but let me tell you…it’s slim pickings out there on both fronts. The good news? I have a favorite.

