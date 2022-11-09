ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona's Proposition 309 could make voter IDs a requirement

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
 3 days ago

  • Polls closed in the state at 9 p.m. EST.
  • Proposition 309 would require mail-in voters to provide their voter ID and date of birth.
  • Proponents say that the measure would make mail-in voting more secure.

A "yes" on Proposition 309 would require extra identification requirements for in-person and mail-in voters.

Ballot measure details

Proposition 309 would require mail-in voters to add their date of birth and voter ID number to their signed early voting affidavit.

This voter ID number would be provided through a driver's license, state ID, or the last four digits of a social security number.

In-person voters would be required to present a valid and unexpired photo ID or driver's license at a polling place. If the voter cannot provide identification, they would be required to vote with a provisional ballot or a conditional provisional ballot.

The law made its way to the ballot after the Republican-led Arizona legislature passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 1012 in March of this year.

Support and opposition

Arizonans for Voter ID is leading the campaign in support of Proposition 309. Supporters of the law include the Republican Party of Arizona and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club.

The coalition argues that requiring voter ID will make elections more secure and argue that other states already have these requirements.

Defend Arizona Rights is leading the campaign against Proposition 309. The League of Women Voters and Democratic state lawmakers also oppose Proposition 309.

Those opposed say that voter identification is already required. Currently, state law mandates that people without a photo ID can identify themselves with other valid documents. They also add that requirements will make it more difficult for those without a Voter ID to vote.

The Arizona Association of County Recorders argued that the proposed measure "imposes new burdens on voters, it delays tabulation results, it jeopardizes voter data privacy, and it will likely disenfranchise thousands of voters."

Business Insider

Business Insider

