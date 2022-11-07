Bills QB Josh Allen being evaluated for elbow injury, status for Week 10 vs. Vikings unclear

A day after Josh Allen injured his throwing elbow against the New York Jets, his status for Week 10 remains unclear.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed to reporters on Monday that Allen was still being evaluated and that the team hopes to know more by Tuesday.

"We're just going through it," McDermott told reporters, per the Buffalo News. "We're still evaluating. We'll see where it goes. I'll know more in 24 hours and know more on Wednesday."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that Allen is specifically being evaluated for a potential injury to his UCL and related nerves.

Allen appeared to sustain the injury on Buffalo's final drive in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. New York's Bryce Huff strip-sacked Allen, and Allen's elbow bent backward on the play.

The Bills recovered the loose ball, and Allen was able to throw a deep downfield pass two plays later. Allen acknowledged on Sunday that he was experiencing pain.

"There's some slight pain, but we'll get through it," he said after the loss.

McDermott declined on Monday to speculate on a prognosis absent complete medical information beyond telling reporters: "I would never count him out." He's next scheduled to meet with media on Wednesday.

Allen has been sidelined with a UCL injury before. He missed four games during his rookie season in 2018 with a sprain to the same elbow ligament. If his current injury sidelines him, backup quarterback Case Keenum is next up on Buffalo's depth chart.

The Bills fell to 6-2 with Sunday's loss and sit atop a heated AFC East race ahead of the 6-3 Jets, 6-3 Miami Dolphins and 5-4 New England Patriots. They'll play the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings at home next Sunday.