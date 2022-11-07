Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rise This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 911,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.29 (377,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 11/11/22
AEW Rampage was taped in Boston, Massachusetts. This will be the November 11th episode. If you wish to avoid spoilers, do not read any further. Full results thanks to PWInsider are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/11. Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Match at Full Gear. Christian...
RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s Monday Night RAW
The producers for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed. Fightful Select have now revealed the producers for this week’s Monday Night RAW, as well as several backstage notes from the taping on Monday. – Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble –...
AEW Dynamite Post Show – November 9, 2022 | Full Results & Recap
It’s BACK! That’s right Bodyslam.net’s AEW Dynamite Post Show has returned!. Join Bodyslam’s own Mike Hamley and Kyle Sparks as they recap and react to another week of AEW Dynamite! This week’s Dynamite is live from Boston, MA and Tony Khan has promised a newsworthy show. Let’s see if he delivers.
Tony Khan Promises This Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Be “Newsworthy”
Tony Khan is promising a big episode of AEW Dynamite tonight. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite seems to be a stacked one, as it will feature Bryan Danielson squaring off against Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match and more. Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and promised that the show will be newsworthy.
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw Comments on Changing Perception of ‘Diva’ Term
IMPACT Wrestling has coined the term “Knockout” for their female talent, referring to them as the IMPACT Knockouts since the division’s inception in 2007. Shaw is nicknamed the “Quintessential Diva” and though “Diva” is a term that has brought up bad memories for wrestling fans due to the “Divas Era” in WWE, Shaw wants to change the way people look at the term.
AEW Dark Elevation Spoilers (Taped On 11/14/22)
AEW taped matches for the November 14 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on November 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. You can read the full spoilers for the show, courtesy of PwInsider, below. The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (w/ Prince Nana) defeated Teddy Goodz...
Warner Bros Discovery Source Would Be “Shocked” If AEW Weren’t Offered A Renewal
It looks like AEW’s spot on television may be safe. Fightful Select have reported new information on Warner Bros Discovery, with a source stating that they’d be shocked if there was no renewal heading AEW’s way. Many question marks were in the air surrounding AEW’s stance with...
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Comments on Broken Neck, Growing the Brand
Josh Alexander is the 3rd longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Recently, Josh spoke with Fightful.com staff about his broken neck, his opportunity with the company, and how he feels he’s helping the company grow. Fightful spoke with Josh Alexander, World Champion of IMPACT Wrestling. Josh Alexander: ”Breaking my...
IMPACT Wrestling Crowns New Digital Media Champion
The IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship was on the line on tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXSTV, and a new champion was crowned. Joe Hendry made his return to IMPACT Wrestling through a series of vignettes prior to Bound for Glory, where he made his official in-ring return as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 4 New Matches for 11/17 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments after their show ended tonight, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce some new matches for next week. Eric Young will be taking on Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match, the concept is that it’s No DQ, no countout. Once somebody is bleeding then they are “in jeopardy” and only then can somebody lose via pinfall or submission. Everyone banned from ringside. It’s based off the legal term “double jeopardy”, which means somebody can’t be charged for the same crime twice.
Saraya Says Creative Freedom Is Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Saraya names what convinced her to sign with AEW rather than WWE. While speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya talked about her time working in WWE and how it is working in AEW now. Saraya explained why she chose AEW over WWE as well. “The thing that swayed...
AEW Dark Results (11/8/22)
The November 8 episode of AEW Dark began streaming live at 7 PM Eastern time on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can read the full results for the show below. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) def. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz. Peter Avalon def. Brandon Cutler. The Factory (QT...
Vince McMahon Once Had Plans For A Barbed Wire Death Match In WWE
Vince McMahon oversaw so many violent match types over the years such as the Hell in a Cell match, Inferno Match, Buried Alive match etc. There was still one dangerous match that never took place in a WWE ring, the Barbed Wire Death Match. Many fans may be shocked to...
WATCH: The Elite Teaser Video Airs On AEW Dynamite
We’ve seen a few teaser videos for The Elite’s return and tonight, another one aired. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, another video aired teasing the return of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The video showed flashbacks of The Elite at the start of AEW and even at the start of their careers. Interestingly enough, as the screens faded in and out, it seemed to show a background for the poster of AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View. Could this be a potential spoiler on their return date? See for yourself below.
MJF’s Return To This Week’s AEW Dynamite Announced
MJF will be returning this week for AEW Dynamite. MJF has not been on AEW TV since The Firm attacked him and Jon Moxley two weeks ago. AEW have announced that he will speak on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. MJF, of course, is scheduled to face Jon Moxley at AEW...
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost Has Secured Her Release From the Company
Lady Frost made her way to IMPACT Wrestling last year at the company’s Knockouts Knockdown event in October, where she wrestled Rachel Ellering. They had a great match, which resulted in Rachel Ellering going to bat for Frost right in front of IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.
GUNTHER Believes Survivor Series 2019 Only Added To His Popularity
During the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series 2019, GUNTHER was part of the match, and he was shockingly eliminated within a matter of seconds. While speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, GUNTHER talked about his shocking loss. GUNTHER stated that he believes his loss at the event only added to his popularity.
Road Dogg Believes He Was A Better Sports Entertainer Than Bret Hart
Road Dogg has a lot of hot takes, and one of those is that he thinks he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart. Road Dogg recently appeared for an interview on the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast. The Montreal Screwjob was the topic that was discussed during the episode.
