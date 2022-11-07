Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Dimione Walker trial set to start on Monday. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Mount Mercy holds open house after report of someone entering residence hall with a gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids police Wednesday. Students voiced concerns after a report of a person possibly armed with a gun inside a residence hall. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said surveillance video shows a person entering the Andreas House on campus through a propped open door. School leaders said that person appeared to have a gun.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
KCRG.com
Three charged in fatal January shooting of Cedar Rapids teen
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids runner doesn’t let stage 4 cancer slow him down
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 45-year-old Phil Decker of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life. Now, he wants to help save other lives through colon cancer awareness.
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
KCRG.com
Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is a dependent adult and they are looking for assistance in locating his caregiver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coralville...
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
KCRG.com
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
KCRG.com
Corridor Commmunity Action Network’s CCAN Clothes Cruise RV broken into
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An RV used to distribute clothing in the Iowa City Area has been damaged in a break in. CCAN Director Mandi Remington stopped by the mobile closet Thursday morning to drop off some items for distribution when she discovered the window and door significantly damaged. The organization is asking for assistance in covering repairs to get the RV back on the road as soon as possible.
KCRG.com
New Marion library opens with plenty of excitement
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Marion have gone 822 days without a permanent library. That changed Thursday morning when the new library opened, and only books outnumbered the smiles. ”The whole town has been waiting for this. It’s a breath of fresh air for the town whose not...
Regional Development Authority issues $2M in grants
The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors met recently at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport to approve payment for 82 grants to local nonprofits, totaling $2,335,845. This award amount includes payments for three multi-cycle commitments to Family Resources, Q2030 and The Salvation Army. RDA also took on two additional multi-cycle grants, one […]
KCRG.com
Five Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding
Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 early this morning along Florida's east coast. Things to remember when budgeting for the holidays. Kelzye Bedwell, the Program and Outreach Director at Horizons, joins us to talk about budget planning for the holidays. High blood pressure linked to COVID-19 risk. Updated:...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Updated: 3 hours ago. That shooting was in the 300 block of...
KCRG.com
A number of issues led to late Linn County election results
Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Voters in eight of Iowa's 99 counties had 'EMS essential funding referendums' on their ballots Tuesday. Gardner Golf Course to close Thursday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gardner Golf Course will...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
KCRG.com
Dawn Driscoll talks about victory in Iowa Senate District 46, plans moving forward
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Driscoll, a Republican from Williamsburg, won Senate District 46 on Tuesday over fellow incumbent Kevin Kinney. Driscoll won nearly 54 percent of the vote. That includes Swisher, Shueyville, the Amanas and parts of Coralville, North Liberty and Tiffin. She told TV-9 that her campaign trail...
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
Comments / 0