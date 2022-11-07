ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County

Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County

Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Dimione Walker trial set to start on Monday.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted

Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted

Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mount Mercy holds open house after report of someone entering residence hall with a gun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids police Wednesday. Students voiced concerns after a report of a person possibly armed with a gun inside a residence hall. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said surveillance video shows a person entering the Andreas House on campus through a propped open door. School leaders said that person appeared to have a gun.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Three charged in fatal January shooting of Cedar Rapids teen

The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is a dependent adult and they are looking for assistance in locating his caregiver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coralville...
CORALVILLE, IA
Corridor Commmunity Action Network’s CCAN Clothes Cruise RV broken into

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An RV used to distribute clothing in the Iowa City Area has been damaged in a break in. CCAN Director Mandi Remington stopped by the mobile closet Thursday morning to drop off some items for distribution when she discovered the window and door significantly damaged. The organization is asking for assistance in covering repairs to get the RV back on the road as soon as possible.
IOWA CITY, IA
New Marion library opens with plenty of excitement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Marion have gone 822 days without a permanent library. That changed Thursday morning when the new library opened, and only books outnumbered the smiles. ”The whole town has been waiting for this. It’s a breath of fresh air for the town whose not...
MARION, IA
Regional Development Authority issues $2M in grants

The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors met recently at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport to approve payment for 82 grants to local nonprofits, totaling $2,335,845. This award amount includes payments for three multi-cycle commitments to Family Resources, Q2030 and The Salvation Army. RDA also took on two additional multi-cycle grants, one […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Five Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding

Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 early this morning along Florida's east coast. Things to remember when budgeting for the holidays. Kelzye Bedwell, the Program and Outreach Director at Horizons, joins us to talk about budget planning for the holidays. High blood pressure linked to COVID-19 risk. Updated:...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
A number of issues led to late Linn County election results

A number of issues led to late Linn County election results

Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Voters in eight of Iowa's 99 counties had 'EMS essential funding referendums' on their ballots Tuesday. Gardner Golf Course to close Thursday.
LINN COUNTY, IA

