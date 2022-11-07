ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
WEAR

Rubio defeats Demings to earn third term in Florida

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeated challenger Val Demings to secure his third term in Florida. Rubio is the first Florida Republican to win three terms in the U.S. Senate. Associated Press called the race for Rubio at 7:17 p.m. CT. Earlier this week, Rubio told WEAR News the first step...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Stops Taking Student Debt Relief Apps After Judge’s Order

The Department of Education website that allowed people to apply for student loan relief stopped accepting applications on Friday after a federal judge declared the White House’s program unconstitutional. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications,” the website read, according to Reuters. “We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you’ve already applied, we’ll hold your application.” A judge in Texas said President Joe Biden’s program was a “usurpation” of Congress’ role in lawmaking. “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” wrote Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. “Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government.”Read it at Reuters
TEXAS STATE

