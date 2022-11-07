ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Hurricane warning issued for parts of Florida

The status of Nicole changed to tropical storm on Tuesday and alerts are in place for much of Florida. The forecast continues to call for Nicole to become a hurricane and strike the east coast of Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County line in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida

Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

TRACKING THE MIDTERM: Live Northwest Florida election results

Polls for the midterm election in Florida close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can follow along with live election results on our website here: ELECTION RESULTS. WEAR News will have all of your Election Day coverage on-air and online Tuesday! Stick with us all night for the latest results and reaction.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida governor race to earn second term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in Tuesday's midterm election. The race was called in DeSantis' favor by the Associated Press at 7:03 p.m. CT. With the win, DeSantis earned his second term as the governor of the Sunshine State. DeSantis vastly...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Andrade defeats Taylor for Florida House District 2 seat

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Alex Andrade defeated Carrolyn Taylor in Tuesday's midterm election to earn his third term as Florida House District 2 representative. Andrade, a republican, earned 62 percent of the vote when the race was called. WEAR News spoke to Andrade ahead of his win Tuesday. “I think that...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

LIST: Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Our country is honoring our military veterans on Friday and the sacrifices they've made for our freedom. Many ceremonies and parades are planned across Northwest Florida for Veterans Day. EVENTS:. Escambia County. Veterans Day Ceremony - Will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola at 9...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races

DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy