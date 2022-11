Where to vote in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Election Day in a matter of hours, many may be looking for a polling location to cast their vote.

According to the Kern County Elections Division, here is a full list of polling locations in Kern. (To find your nearest polling locations, search you address here .)

Actis Junior High School

2400 Westholme Blvd

Bakersfield, CA 93309-4505

Aera Energy LLC

10000 Ming Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Almondale Elementary School

10510 Chippewa St

Bakersfield, CA 93312-5324

Arvin Veterans Building

414 4th Ave

Arvin, CA 93203-1002

Bakersfield College Levan Hall

1801 Panorama Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93305

Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Assn

837 H St

Bakersfield, CA 93304

Bakersfield First Church of the Nazarene

2801 Hughes Ln

Bakersfield, CA 93304-5528

Berkshire Elementary School

3900 Berkshire Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313

Bill L. Williams Elementary School

5601 Harris Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313

Boron Bible Church

26921 John St

Boron, CA 93516

Cain Memorial Ame Church

618 California Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93301

California Ave Church Of Christ

1020 E California Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93305

Calvary Chapel Of Ridgecrest

210 E Springer Ave

Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Canyon Hills Assembly of God

7001 Auburn St

Bakersfield, CA 93306-7213

Central Seventh Day Adventist Church

4201 Wilson Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93309-5933

Church Of The Living Savior

149 5th St

Mc Farland, CA 93250-1633

Civic Center Hall Auditorium

1009 11th Ave

Delano, CA 93215-2232

Columbia Elementary School

703 Mondavi Way

Bakersfield, CA 93312-4356

Country Oaks Baptist Church Chapel

20915 Schout Rd

Tehachapi, CA 93561

Cuddy Hall

335 Lakewood Dr

Frazier Park, CA 93225-9475

David Head Community Building

10300 San Diego St

Lamont, CA 93241-1743

Del Rio Elementary School

600 Hidalgo Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93314

Dr Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School

1100 Citadel St

Bakersfield, CA 93307

Emerson Middle School

801 4th St

Bakersfield, CA 93304

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

1900 Baker St

Bakersfield, CA 93305-3741

First Baptist Church Tehachapi

1049 S Curry St

Tehachapi, CA 93561-2303

First United Methodist Church Rooms 4 & 5

4600 Stockdale Hwy

Bakersfield, CA 93309-2615

Frazier Mountain High School

700 Falcon Way

Lebec, CA 93243

Frazier Park Branch Library

3732 Park Dr

Frazier Park, CA 93225

Golden Valley High School

801 Hosking Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93307

Grace Baptist Church

2550 Jewetta Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93312-9412

Granite Construction Inc.

3005 James Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93308-9179

Granite Pointe Elementary School

2900 Berkshire Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313

Greenfield School District

1624 Fairview Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93307-5512

Height Street Baptist Church

1010 Height St

Bakersfield, CA 93305-2720

Horizon Elementary School

7901 Monitor St

Bakersfield, CA 93307-6079

Hummel Community Building Room 1

2500 20th St West

Rosamond, CA 93560

Independence Elementary School

2345 Old Farm Road

Bakersfield, CA 93312-3531

Independence High School

8001 Old River Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Inyokern Baptist Church

6521 Plains Ave

Inyokern, CA 93527

Kern Christian Center

4701 Gosford Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313-4809

Kern County Fair Grounds Sequoia Room

1142 S P St

Bakersfield, CA 93307

Kern River Valley Eagles Lodge

12251 Highway 178

Lake Isabella, CA 93240-9523

Kern River Valley Veterans Building

6405 Lake Isabella Blvd

Lake Isabella, CA 93240-9478

Kernville Community Building Room B

11447 Kernville Rd

Kernville, CA 93238

Kerr Mcgee Community Center Pinnacles Room

100 W California Ave

Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Lakeside School

14535 Old River Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93311-9756

Laurelglen Bible Church

2801 Ashe Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93309

Lost Hills Community Center

14688 Lost Hills Rd

Lost Hills, CA 93249

Lynch Elementary School

17100 Foothill Ave

North Edwards, CA 93523

Maricopa Senior Center

271 California St

Maricopa, Ca 93252

McKee Middle School

205 McKee Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93307

Mojave Veterans Building Room 1

15580 O St

Mojave, CA 93501-1835

New Life Church SW Campus

4201 Stine Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313-2303

Norris Elementary School

7110 Old Farm Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Norris Middle School

6940 Calloway Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93312-9005

North High School

300 Galaxy Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93308

North Kern Community School

1915 Cecil Ave

Delano, CA 93215-1524

North of the River Veterans Hall Room 1

400 Norris Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93308-3318

Panama Elementary School Gymnasium

9400 Stine Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313-9728

Panama/Buena Vista School Dist

4200 Ashe Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313-2029

Patriot Elementary School

4410 Old Farm Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Paul L. Cato Middle School

4115 Vineland Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93306

Pine Mountain Christian Community Church

16301 Askin Dr

Pine Mountain Club, CA 93222

Pioneer Drive Elementary School

4404 Pioneer Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93306-5730

Pioneer Middle School

1001 Hiett Ave

Delano, CA 93215

Pioneer Senior Building

131 E 1st St

Buttonwillow, CA 93206

Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church

633 W Las Flores Ave

Ridgecrest, CA 93555-3403

Rio Bravo Fire Station 10

12100 Alfred Harrell Hwy

Bakersfield, CA 93306-9781

Riverlakes Community Church Auditorium

4301 Calloway Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93312-5390

Rosamond Community Services District

3179 35th St W

Rosamond, CA 93560-5929

Rosedale Bible Church

16000 Rosedale Hwy

Bakersfield, CA 93314

Rosedale North Elementary School

11500 Meacham Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93312-3331

Sequoia Middle School

900 Belle Terrace

Bakersfield, CA 93304

Shafter Veterans Building

309 California Ave

Shafter, CA 93263-2016

Shirley Lane Elementary School

6714 Shirley Ln

Bakersfield, CA 93307

South High School

1101 Planz Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93304

St John’s Lutheran Church

4500 Buena Vista Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93311-9702

Stallion Springs Gymnasium & MultiPurpose Rm

27850 Stallion Springs Dr

Tehachapi, CA 93561-5267

Standard Middle School

126 Ferguson Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93308-3521

Stella Hills Elementary School

3800 Jewett Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Stonecreek Junior High School

8000 Akers Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313

Strata Center

10350 Heather Ave

California City, CA 93505

Temple Beth El

2906 Loma Linda Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93305-1312

Terrace Elementary School

1999 Norwalk St

Delano, CA 93215-1458

The Bridge Bible Church

12225 Stockdale Hwy

Bakersfield, CA 93314

The Oaks Community Church

10200 Campus Park Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Valley Baptist Church

4800 Fruitvale Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93308-3947

Valley Baptist Church Olive Drive Campus

5500 Olive Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93308

Valley Bible Fellowship

2300 E Brundage Ln

Bakersfield, CA 93307

Veterans Elementary School

6301 Old Farm Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Veterans Memorial Hall

2101 Ridge Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93305-4124

Virginia Avenue Elementary School

3301 Virginia Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93307

Voorhies Elementary School

6001 Pioneer Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93306-6032

Wanda Kirk Librarylarge Conference Room

3611 W Rosamond Blvd

Rosamond, CA 93560-7653

Wasco Veterans Hall

1202 Poplar Ave

Wasco, CA 93280-2204

Wayside Chapel Community Church

2584 Felsite Ave

Rosamond, CA 93560

Weill Institute

2100 Chester Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Weldon United Methodist Church

20021 Highway 178

Weldon, CA 93283-9530

Wesley United Methodist Church

1314 Oswell St

Bakersfield, CA 93306

West High School

1200 New Stine Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93309

Westside Church Of Christ Gymnasium

7300 Stockdale Hwy

Bakersfield, CA 93309

Westside Recreation & Park Dist

500 Cascade Pl

Taft, CA 93268-2641

Whiting Center Game Room

26900 Bear Valley Rd

Tehachapi, CA 93561-7242

William B. Bimat Elementary School

8600 Northshore Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93312

