Yakima, WA

94.5 KATS

9 Yakima Stores Bringing The Savings On Thanksgiving Day

One good thing about the pandemic was that it got more places to close for the holidays. I admit I've gone to the store on the actual holiday. I know the whole "If no one would show up, then the stores wouldn't be open, and employees could be at home with their families." I can see how that could be true in the grand scheme of things. I've also experienced the other side of the coin.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Weekend events in the Yakima Valley: Nov. 11-13

Here are some of the events happening in the Yakima Valley this weekend. The Yakima community will be honoring local veterans and all U.S. military veterans on Friday during their annual Veteran's Day Parade sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 379. From 10:45am-12:30pm. Begins at the...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Want to Win Free Gas in Wapato Friday? Find the Lowest Gas Prices

There are apps you can use to help you find the best-priced gas, and also ones that will even give you cash back if you go to certain gas stations and redeem your receipt. We've teamed up with Kapuza Lighty for a gas giveaway this Friday, November 11th, 2022. Every seven minutes between 4 pm - 6 pm it's your chance to enter and have your name drawn for an envelope filled with a gas card in varying increments all adding up to $1,703! You won't know unless you roll on through, must be present to win and worth it too because someone is walking away with $107 worth of gas! It's not cheap to drive these days and right before the Thanksgiving holiday, this is a great way to help ease some of the expenses.
WAPATO, WA
94.5 KATS

Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?

Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Three Places Veterans can eat Free in the Yakima Valley

When someone enlists in the U.S Military they give up a good part of their lives to fight and defend our country. Whether they're just starting or they've been members for years, we show them our gratitude on Veterans Day. The Yakima Valley is doing just that, there are plenty of places for Veterans to take advantage of deals and get free meals.
94.5 KATS

Love Recreation Yakima? Your Chance to Talk to The DNR

If you've ever wanted to let the Department of Natural Resources how you feel about how recreation and use is managed on DNR-managed lands in Yakima County your chance comes on November 15. Officials from the department are holding a open discussion. “This meeting will be an opportunity for DNR...
nbcrightnow.com

Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
CLE ELUM, WA
94.5 KATS

How to Get a free steak at Yakima Steak Company

Yakima Steak Company is giving back to the community in a big way, by having free lunch on Veterans day November 11th. How do you get this lunch, well lucky for you we're gonna let you know everything. In order to get this free lunch you must have served in...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

See a Pothole Yakima? Tell the City About It Today

It's that time of year again when potholes in local roads can be a jarring problem if you drive. So here's your chance to get that pesky pothole fixed in Yakima. Yakima city officials say potholes are not uncommon because of the weather and the freeze and thaw cycle that happens we saw last winter. The potholes are started by rain or snow that seeps into small cracks in the pavement. A city news release says the “freeze-thaw cycle” "causes moisture to contract and expand; increasing the size of the cracks. As vehicles travel over these cracks, the asphalt pavement begins to loosen, thereby creating potholes."
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima

A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations

The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Home destroyed in Selah fire

SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, at the High Valley Mobile Court on Wenas Road. Fire crews arrived to find the front side of a mobile home on fire. According to Lieutenant Scott Willis of the Selah...
SELAH, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Frost, fog and snow flurries for the morning drive! Sunshine returns later today -Briana

Frost, fog and a few snow flurries! Light snow fell Tuesday morning over portions of Washington and Oregon, mainly along valley locations east of the Cascades. Snow caused slick conditions for drivers Prosser to Yakima and up to Ellensburg. Light snow is possible until late this morning in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Drivers may also encounter some patchy fog in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee

A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday

A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

