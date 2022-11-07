Read full article on original website
9 Yakima Stores Bringing The Savings On Thanksgiving Day
One good thing about the pandemic was that it got more places to close for the holidays. I admit I've gone to the store on the actual holiday. I know the whole "If no one would show up, then the stores wouldn't be open, and employees could be at home with their families." I can see how that could be true in the grand scheme of things. I've also experienced the other side of the coin.
Popular Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park to Light Up Yakima.
It's about to get very festive here in the Yakima Valley. For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. After two amazing years, it has already...
KIMA TV
Weekend events in the Yakima Valley: Nov. 11-13
Here are some of the events happening in the Yakima Valley this weekend. The Yakima community will be honoring local veterans and all U.S. military veterans on Friday during their annual Veteran's Day Parade sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 379. From 10:45am-12:30pm. Begins at the...
Want to Win Free Gas in Wapato Friday? Find the Lowest Gas Prices
There are apps you can use to help you find the best-priced gas, and also ones that will even give you cash back if you go to certain gas stations and redeem your receipt. We've teamed up with Kapuza Lighty for a gas giveaway this Friday, November 11th, 2022. Every seven minutes between 4 pm - 6 pm it's your chance to enter and have your name drawn for an envelope filled with a gas card in varying increments all adding up to $1,703! You won't know unless you roll on through, must be present to win and worth it too because someone is walking away with $107 worth of gas! It's not cheap to drive these days and right before the Thanksgiving holiday, this is a great way to help ease some of the expenses.
Time to Celebrate! Santa is on His Way to Valley Mall Yakima
The season of giving has officially begun and that means that Santa Claus is going to be making his way to Valley Mall in Union Gap. Have you ever experienced his magical entrance at Valley Mall before?. Come Cheer Santa On as He Arrives at Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
Three Places Veterans can eat Free in the Yakima Valley
When someone enlists in the U.S Military they give up a good part of their lives to fight and defend our country. Whether they're just starting or they've been members for years, we show them our gratitude on Veterans Day. The Yakima Valley is doing just that, there are plenty of places for Veterans to take advantage of deals and get free meals.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
Love Recreation Yakima? Your Chance to Talk to The DNR
If you've ever wanted to let the Department of Natural Resources how you feel about how recreation and use is managed on DNR-managed lands in Yakima County your chance comes on November 15. Officials from the department are holding a open discussion. “This meeting will be an opportunity for DNR...
nbcrightnow.com
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
How to Get a free steak at Yakima Steak Company
Yakima Steak Company is giving back to the community in a big way, by having free lunch on Veterans day November 11th. How do you get this lunch, well lucky for you we're gonna let you know everything. In order to get this free lunch you must have served in...
See a Pothole Yakima? Tell the City About It Today
It's that time of year again when potholes in local roads can be a jarring problem if you drive. So here's your chance to get that pesky pothole fixed in Yakima. Yakima city officials say potholes are not uncommon because of the weather and the freeze and thaw cycle that happens we saw last winter. The potholes are started by rain or snow that seeps into small cracks in the pavement. A city news release says the “freeze-thaw cycle” "causes moisture to contract and expand; increasing the size of the cracks. As vehicles travel over these cracks, the asphalt pavement begins to loosen, thereby creating potholes."
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations
The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
nbcrightnow.com
Home destroyed in Selah fire
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, at the High Valley Mobile Court on Wenas Road. Fire crews arrived to find the front side of a mobile home on fire. According to Lieutenant Scott Willis of the Selah...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Frost, fog and snow flurries for the morning drive! Sunshine returns later today -Briana
Frost, fog and a few snow flurries! Light snow fell Tuesday morning over portions of Washington and Oregon, mainly along valley locations east of the Cascades. Snow caused slick conditions for drivers Prosser to Yakima and up to Ellensburg. Light snow is possible until late this morning in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Drivers may also encounter some patchy fog in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton.
kpq.com
Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee
A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
Yakima Herald Republic
East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday
A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
