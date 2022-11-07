There are apps you can use to help you find the best-priced gas, and also ones that will even give you cash back if you go to certain gas stations and redeem your receipt. We've teamed up with Kapuza Lighty for a gas giveaway this Friday, November 11th, 2022. Every seven minutes between 4 pm - 6 pm it's your chance to enter and have your name drawn for an envelope filled with a gas card in varying increments all adding up to $1,703! You won't know unless you roll on through, must be present to win and worth it too because someone is walking away with $107 worth of gas! It's not cheap to drive these days and right before the Thanksgiving holiday, this is a great way to help ease some of the expenses.

WAPATO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO