Results of Proposition 211: Arizona now requires campaign donors to disclose where their money comes from

Getty Images; Insider

Proposition 211 requires that campaign contributors clarify who made the money they're contributing.

Proponents said the measure will help to combat dark money contributions.

Opponents said that it will stifle the free speech of donors.

Arizona voters said "yes" on Proposition 211, which requires entities making independent expenditures to disclose the original sources of money.

2022 General Embeds

Ballot measure details

Proposition 211 mandates independent expenditure committees spending $50,000 or more on a statewide campaign or $25,000 or more on a local campaign to disclose the names of the money's original sources that have contributed $5,000 or more.

The original source of money is defined as the person who earned the money. The measure also requires that reports of transfers of money between donors and original money sources of more than $2,500 be made.

The law only applies to spending on campaign advertisements.

Support and opposition

Voters' Right to Know led the campaign in support of Proposition 211.

The coalition argued that better transparency on what groups are financially supporting certain causes and candidates will allow voters to make informed decisions at the polls.

Opponents of the law included the Republican Party of Arizona and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club.

Those opposed said the proposition will stifle free speech by opening up secret donors to harassment from those who disagree with them.

The money race

Voters' Right to Know committee raised $1,361,128 in contributions , according to campaign finance filings. Contributions to oppose the measure were unknown.