Proposition 211: Arizona could now require campaign donors to disclose where their money comes from

By Hannah Getahun,Tim Paradis
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Getty Images; Insider

  • Proposition 211 would require that campaign contributors clarify who made the money they're contributing.
  • Proponents say that the measure will help to combat dark money contributions.
  • Opponents say that it will stifle the free speech of donors.

A "yes" on Proposition 211 would require entities making independent expenditures to disclose the original sources of money.

Ballot measure details

If Proposition 211 passes, independent expenditure committees spending $50,000 or more on a statewide campaign or $25,000 or more on a local campaign must disclose the names of the money's original sources that have contributed $5,000 or more.

The original source of money would be defined as the person who earned the money. The measure would also require that reports of transfers of money between donors and original money sources of more that $2,500.

The law would only apply to spending on campaign advertisements.

Support and opposition

Voters' Right to Know is leading the campaign in support of Proposition 211.

The coalition argues that better transparency on what groups are financially supporting certain causes and candidates will allow voters to make informed decisions at the polls.

Opponents of the law include the Republican Party of Arizona and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club.

Those opposed say that the proposition will stifle free speech by opening up secret donors to harassment from those who disagree with them.

The money race

Voters' Right to Know committee has raised $1,361,128 in contributions , according to campaign finance filings. Contributions to oppose the measure are unknown.

