MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO