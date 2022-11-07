Read full article on original website
bgfalconmedia.com
Soundly Defeated: Kent State Crushes Bowling Green in Home Finale
BGSU Football lost to the Kent State Golden Flashes 40-6 on Wednesday night in the home finale of the 2022 season. It was a rough start for both BGSU and Kent, as both teams were unable to score any points in the first quarter. In the beginning of the second...
bgfalconmedia.com
Time to Pay Falcon Football Some Respect
If you would have told me after the debacle that was BGSU Football’s seven overtime loss to FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky, that they would be tied for first place in the MAC East Division with three games left in the regular season, I would have laughed at you. But...
bgfalconmedia.com
'In the Round' hosts the last artist of the semester
Pat Pruitt is wrapping up the Fall 2022 edition of In the Round, a series highlighting Native American creators in fields of fine art, graphic design, creative writing, music, film and theatre. The series is an extension of BGSU’s Land Acknowledgement. This six-part speaker circuit focuses on bringing diversity and...
bgfalconmedia.com
Reviewing Bagels at Einstein Bros. Bagels
I challenged myself to try all of Einstein Bros. Bagels because I tend to stick with my safe menu option. I realized that I needed to change when I walked into the restaurant and the cashier knew my name and my exact order. I love bagels and have a big...
One person shot after at least 26 rounds fired in north Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a Shot Spotter Alert detected 26 shots fired at Mulberry Street and E. Oakland Street in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured. According to a Toledo police report, the Shot Spotter detected gunfire in two locations, both in the 3300...
13abc.com
Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning. A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street. TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire...
Man shot, dies in north Toledo apartment hallway; police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead and a homicide is under investigation Wednesday in north Toledo. Toledo police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Erek Evans, 32, in an apartment hallway, a Toledo police report claims.
bgfalconmedia.com
Parking Services begins Toys for Tickets fundraiser
BGSU’s Parking Services has announced the return of the Toys for Tickets program, starting Nov. 8 until Dec. 9, Parking Services will dismiss citations in exchange for a new toy in its original packaging. Anyone who chooses to participate in Toys for Tickets must bring the toy to the...
bgfalconmedia.com
Namaste Nepal program celebrates holidays
Over 100 people gathered in the decorated Multipurpose room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union on Nov. 5 to partake in the Nepal Students’ Association’s annual Namaste Nepal program. Those who attended the three-hour event experienced various cultural performances including dances, a fashion show and Nepali music, all led...
bgfalconmedia.com
BGSU senior helps save a life with bone marrow donation
Dylan Coleman, Bowling Green State University senior, wants to make a positive impact in the lives of others starting with “Be the Match.”. "I just like to do as much good as I can,” he said. In January, Coleman submitted samples to “Be The Match,” a nonproft designed...
bgfalconmedia.com
BGSU Geochemist’s research combats harmful algae
Dr. Angélica Vásquez-Ortega, an assistant professor for the BGSU School of Earth, Environment and Society, is researching ways to combat the nutrient overflow contributing to the harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie. Vásquez-Ortega has received over $1 million in grants to fund her research, which focuses on dredged...
13abc.com
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect of a double homicide that took place Thursday night was located and shot by Toledo Police at Weiler Homes on Friday morning. TPD says at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received a call reporting there was possibly a person shot on the 2700 block of Albion. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Missing person found deceased in Swan Creek Thursday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after the body of missing 19-year-old was found in Swan Creek Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, Toledo police reported Adam Harrigan missing Wednesday evening, citing concerns for his safety and believing he was in Maumee or the south Toledo area. On Thursday...
WTOL-TV
Another new restaurant opening in Perrysburg
Agave and Rye will offer a unique selection of tacos, including lobster and mac and cheese. The Levis Commons restaurant will also feature a happy hour.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th person arrested after local Facebook celebrity killed during live stream in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a local Facebook celebrity who was shot and killed in Ypsilanti Township after an argument with commenters during a live stream. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. June 28 in the 1000 block...
Toledo police arrest man wanted for September murder
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested a man Friday they believe shot and killed another man in September. A murder warrant was issued for Justin Allison, 29, on Thursday. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. Allison was arrested for the murder of Charles Marshall....
TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in ashooting in central Toledo on Friday. Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday - just before midnight. At the scene, police identified two adult victims, 67-year-old Gino Highsmith...
hometownstations.com
Delphos man facing charges after incident at Cairo Grain Elevator
MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing
The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.
Man arrested after high-speed chase, ditching car in middle of I-75 freeway
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods and abandoning his car in the middle of I-75. The chase occurred shortly after 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after the man, 22, fled a traffic stop in the area of N. Dixie Highway near Woodland Boulevard, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
