Bowling Green, OH

bgfalconmedia.com

Time to Pay Falcon Football Some Respect

If you would have told me after the debacle that was BGSU Football’s seven overtime loss to FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky, that they would be tied for first place in the MAC East Division with three games left in the regular season, I would have laughed at you. But...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

'In the Round' hosts the last artist of the semester

Pat Pruitt is wrapping up the Fall 2022 edition of In the Round, a series highlighting Native American creators in fields of fine art, graphic design, creative writing, music, film and theatre. The series is an extension of BGSU’s Land Acknowledgement. This six-part speaker circuit focuses on bringing diversity and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Reviewing Bagels at Einstein Bros. Bagels

I challenged myself to try all of Einstein Bros. Bagels because I tend to stick with my safe menu option. I realized that I needed to change when I walked into the restaurant and the cashier knew my name and my exact order. I love bagels and have a big...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning. A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street. TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire...
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Parking Services begins Toys for Tickets fundraiser

BGSU’s Parking Services has announced the return of the Toys for Tickets program, starting Nov. 8 until Dec. 9, Parking Services will dismiss citations in exchange for a new toy in its original packaging. Anyone who chooses to participate in Toys for Tickets must bring the toy to the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Namaste Nepal program celebrates holidays

Over 100 people gathered in the decorated Multipurpose room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union on Nov. 5 to partake in the Nepal Students’ Association’s annual Namaste Nepal program. Those who attended the three-hour event experienced various cultural performances including dances, a fashion show and Nepali music, all led...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

BGSU senior helps save a life with bone marrow donation

Dylan Coleman, Bowling Green State University senior, wants to make a positive impact in the lives of others starting with “Be the Match.”. "I just like to do as much good as I can,” he said. In January, Coleman submitted samples to “Be The Match,” a nonproft designed...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

BGSU Geochemist’s research combats harmful algae

Dr. Angélica Vásquez-Ortega, an assistant professor for the BGSU School of Earth, Environment and Society, is researching ways to combat the nutrient overflow contributing to the harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie. Vásquez-Ortega has received over $1 million in grants to fund her research, which focuses on dredged...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect of a double homicide that took place Thursday night was located and shot by Toledo Police at Weiler Homes on Friday morning. TPD says at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received a call reporting there was possibly a person shot on the 2700 block of Albion. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police arrest man wanted for September murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested a man Friday they believe shot and killed another man in September. A murder warrant was issued for Justin Allison, 29, on Thursday. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. Allison was arrested for the murder of Charles Marshall....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in ashooting in central Toledo on Friday. Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday - just before midnight. At the scene, police identified two adult victims, 67-year-old Gino Highsmith...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Delphos man facing charges after incident at Cairo Grain Elevator

MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.
DELPHOS, OH
Joel Eisenberg

Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing

The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.
NORWALK, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Man arrested after high-speed chase, ditching car in middle of I-75 freeway

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods and abandoning his car in the middle of I-75. The chase occurred shortly after 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after the man, 22, fled a traffic stop in the area of N. Dixie Highway near Woodland Boulevard, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

