Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
Michigan Democrat Kildee earns sixth term, winning redrawn 8th District
(The Center Square) – Michigan Democratic Rep. Daniel Kildee has emerged victorious in his U.S. House 8th District race against Republican Paul Junge, securing a sixth term in Washington. With just under 80% of the total vote counted, Kildee leads 53.1% to 42.8%. The Associated Press and others called...
History in Vermont, and a successor to eight-term legend Leahy in Senate
(The Center Square) – Vermont will continue to have a Republican governor and Democrat-controlled General Assembly following Tuesday’s election. Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott breezed to his fourth two-year term in office, according to unofficial results, besting Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel by a wide margin. The state did make...
Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan
(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
Despite falling short of a House supermajority, GOP lawmakers tighten control of General Assembly
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Republicans expanded on their supermajority in the state Senate and came one seat shy of that threshold in the House in Tuesday night’s election, which Senate Leader Phil Berger described as "a barometer for where voters want their state and country to go."
Michigan voters OK all ballot proposals
(The Center Square) – Michigan voters approved all three proposals on the 2022 election ballot, approving term limits, voting changes, and abortion. Voters approved Proposal 1, which expands term limits for state legislators to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives. House members were term-limited...
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan governor
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was declared the victor over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon early Wednesday morning. With an estimated 85% of total votes counted, Whitmer was awarded 53.3% of the vote, while Dixon fell short with 45.1%. Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator...
Robin Vos looks to compromise with governor on abortion, school choice, tax cuts
(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly says he’s willing to work on “solutions” with Gov. Tony Evers. Speaker Robin Vos on Thursday said he sees Republicans offering the governor compromises on abortion, school choice and taxes. “I think when you look...
Evers wins second term, says 'boring wins'
(The Center Square) – Tony Evers celebrated his victory after winning a second term as Wisconsin governor early Wednesday morning by telling his supporters that some people called him boring during the campaign, but he said it didn’t matter. “You know what Wisconsin? As it turns out, boring...
Balance of power retains status quo at Wisconsin Capitol
(The Center Square) – The next four years at the Wisconsin Capitol are likely to be the same as the last four years. Governor Evers took the governor's mansion. The Republicans held on to the legislature, but fell just short of a supermajority. That means the same kind of...
North Dakota voters approve term limits, reject marijuana legalization
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters approved a constitutional measure limiting the governor to two four-year terms and state lawmakers to eight years. The measure passed with 63% of the vote, with just shy of 37% voting "no." The ballot measure was initially rejected by Secretary of State Al...
Republicans bolster control of West Virginia state legislature ahead of next session
(The Center Square) – Although Republicans did not get the national red wave they had hoped for, they were able to build on their existing supermajorities in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates ahead of the next legislative session. Republicans will build on their supermajority in the...
Pritzker aims to ban assault weapons, expand abortion; denies bid for president
(The Center Square) – With a second term ahead, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has his sights on an aggressive agenda and denies he’s running for president in two years. Pritzker spent more than $145 million since 2021 in his reelection effort. The morning after winning, he was asked how much he’s willing to spend on a bid for the White House.
Arizona races tighten as GOP-heavy Election Day votes tallied
(The Center Square) – After initial mail-in ballots gave Democrats leads in statewide races, Arizona’s GOP-heavy in-person ballots have some Republicans with slight leads and others within striking distance. A Wednesday morning update to vote totals shows Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for governor, with a 50.3% lead over...
Arizona’s governor, U.S. Senate races too close to call early Wednesday
(The Center Square) – With results trickling in as the clock struck midnight, no one is willing to say a candidate for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat or the governor’s office has locked up their race. With 3-in-4 precincts reported, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake...
League of Wisconsin Municipalities says tax hike votes show need for more state money
(The Center Square) – The people who lobby for local governments in Wisconsin are once again talking about more state money. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities on Thursday said the wave of local tax referendum questions show the need for funding “reform.”. “Public safety is a top priority...
California voters reject tax hike on millionaires to fund EV incentives
(The Center Square) – California’s high earners won’t see a tax hike after voters rejected a ballot initiative Tuesday that would have raised taxes on income over $2 million to fund electric vehicle incentives and wildfire prevention. With 100% of precincts partially reporting, 59.1% of California voters...
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
Kelly bests Schmidt, reelected as Kansas governor
(The Center Square) – Laura Kelly won the Kansas' governor race, defeating Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The Associated Press called the race for Kelly at 12:24 p.m. CST on Wednesday. The race was too close to call late Tuesday heading into Wednesday morning. According to unofficial election results,...
