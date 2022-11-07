Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Welcomes New Recruits
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) welcomes eight new firefighters. The group took off their cadet ropes and rang the bell at a graduation ceremony, marking the completion of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Recruit Academy on Thursday, Nov. 10. Sixteen other firefighters from La Vergne Fire Rescue Department, Lebanon Fire...
Coffee County church bus vandalized by 2 suspects on the run
A church bus was vandalized over the weekend in Coffee County, and now investigators are searching for two suspects.
Operation Fall Brakes underway in Rutherford County
Operation Fall Brakes underway in Rutherford County. Operation Fall Brakes underway in Rutherford County. Mt. Juliet police stopped a stolen vehicle, driven by a 15-year-old. Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping …. Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood. ‘It makes me sick...
Meet Assistant Superintendent for Finance Brian Runion
Brian Runion has been the assistant superintendent for budget and finance with Rutherford County Schools since July after previously serving as the accounting manager within the department. He’s also a veteran of the U.S. Navy and enlisted, at the age of 28, after completing a finance degree from Middle Tennessee...
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
Man accused of setting Hermitage motel mattress on fire, trying to steal fire truck
Hermitage community members faced some frightening moments overnight after a mattress was set on fire inside a motel filled with guests.
One Bank donates $225,000 to charities across the Upper Cumberland
Bank talks charity, history and what drives them to give back. Cookeville – For some, birthdays are a reminder of the passage of time and an opportunity to reflect, but for the past two years, One Bank of TN has spent its birthday not receiving gifts but giving them.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
NFD extinguishes East Nashville apartment fire
The Nashville Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire Thursday morning on South 8th Street.
Coffee Co. police search for church vandals
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Police Department is asking the public for help finding two individuals who vandalized a church this week. According to police, two people were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pictures of the vandals and the vehicle involved were provided to the public.
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord Opryland …. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord Opryland Resort. New details released on Sedric Stevenson. New...
Former Nashville teacher indicted on solicitation of statutory rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former teacher at a Nashville high school has been indicted on four counts of solicitation of statutory rape involving a student. Travis Boyd Prince, who worked as a teacher at Overton High School, was indicted Thursday by a Davidson County grand jury, court records show. Prince resigned from Metro Nashville Public Schools in July.
Ribbon Cutting TN Professional Training Institute
Congratulations to TN Professional Training Institute for their ribbon cutting and 10 year anniversary celebration on Thursday, November 10th at 4pm. TN Professional Training Institute is located at 1630 S. Church St., Ste. 302, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-631-8440.
NFD battles commercial fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike.
Police release body cam video of Tre Hargett’s DUI arrest
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Newly released body camera footage shows exactly what happened the night Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence. Hargett pleaded guilty in October to driving drunk in a state-issued car after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in...
Metro school TA arrested after jar of cannabis found in teacher's lounge
A Metro Nashville teacher's assistant has been charged with marijuana possession Wednesday after a student upended the teacher's lounge, exposing a jar containing the cannabis.
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
The sheriff's office said nearly $10,000 dollars were spent on this search. Sheriff Bryan said the cost falls on the county and they are looking for ways to be partially reimbursed.
Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
