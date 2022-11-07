Read full article on original website
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - ‘Griddle Me This’ is a food vendor that frequents the Iowa City Farmer’s Market and caters various local events. Matt and Liz Georges have put years into their restaurant on wheels. On Monday, they worst fear came true. “We were on our...
Corridor Commmunity Action Network’s CCAN Clothes Cruise RV broken into
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An RV used to distribute clothing in the Iowa City Area has been damaged in a break in. CCAN Director Mandi Remington stopped by the mobile closet Thursday morning to drop off some items for distribution when she discovered the window and door significantly damaged. The organization is asking for assistance in covering repairs to get the RV back on the road as soon as possible.
Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is a dependent adult and they are looking for assistance in locating his caregiver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coralville...
New Marion library opens with plenty of excitement
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Marion have gone 822 days without a permanent library. That changed Thursday morning when the new library opened, and only books outnumbered the smiles. ”The whole town has been waiting for this. It’s a breath of fresh air for the town whose not...
Mount Mercy holds open house after report of someone entering residence hall with a gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids police Wednesday. Students voiced concerns after a report of a person possibly armed with a gun inside a residence hall. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said surveillance video shows a person entering the Andreas House on campus through a propped open door. School leaders said that person appeared to have a gun.
Cedar Rapids runner doesn’t let stage 4 cancer slow him down
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 45-year-old Phil Decker of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life. Now, he wants to help save other lives through colon cancer awareness.
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
UI student error with gas stoves in Mayflower cause fire evacuations
Residents at the University of Iowa Mayflower Residence Hall have shuffled out of their dorm for multiple fire alarms evacuations this semester — sometimes early in the morning — to cross North Dubuque Street and stand next to the skate park where they wait for permission to go back inside.
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
Water main break causes traffic delay in NE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A water main break on Blairs Ferry Road NE at Addison Avenue has led to a potential traffic delay Wednesday evening. While the street is still open to traffic in both directions, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, or expect delays. To receive...
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
Five Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding
Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 early this morning along Florida's east coast.
The cold has arrived
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the rain comes to an end the cold air continues to move in. Sharply colder weather is already noticeable across the state and only gets enhanced with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens by morning. Scattered flurries are possible Friday afternoon. Colder air stays with us through the next nine days and could last until Thanksgiving. We do have a snow chance next Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great night!
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'.
University of Iowa hospital eyes $16 million in upgrades, conversions
IOWA CITY — Adding to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics this week wants state Board of Regents approval to spend another $16 million upgrading its main Iowa City location.
Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Dimione Walker trial set to start on Monday.
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
UI, Iowa City’s parking system changed. Here’s what you need to know
Iowa City community members now have a new way to pay for parking after the University of Iowa and the City of Iowa City switched to a new app last month. Both the city and the university changed parking vendors after their contract with the parking app Passport Parking expired.
