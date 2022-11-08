Read full article on original website
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says getting Clayton Kershaw back 'is a real priority'
The Dodgers have not yet determined whether they’ll make a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said last night at the GM Meetings (Twitter thread via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register). Friedman emphasized that bringing Kershaw back “is a real priority” for the team, adding that “things just feel more right in the world when Kershaw is wearing a Dodgers uniform.” The team did not extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw last year, due largely out of respect for the veteran lefty, whom they didn’t want to force into a rushed decision.
Rays decline three-time Gold Glover Kevin Kiermaier’s option
The Rays announced they officially declined their option over outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. Kiermaier collects a $2.5M buyout and heads to free agency for the first time in his career. There hasn’t much suspense with this decision, as reports emerged in early August that Tampa Bay would buy the center fielder...
Astros’ Will Smith, Trey Mancini become free agents
Left-hander Will Smith and first baseman Trey Mancini were both included on the MLBPA’s latest update of players reaching free agency, indicating that the options on their contracts with the Astros weren’t picked up. In Smith’s case, that means the team declined a $13M club option in favor of a $1M buyout. Mancini, meanwhile, had a $10M mutual option with a $250K buyout. It’s not clear yet whether Mancini or the team declined their end of that arrangement, but the result is the same: Mancini will become a free agent for the first time in his career.
Giants decline three-time All-Star Evan Longoria’s option
The Giants declined their $13M club option on Evan Longoria, the third baseman tells Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle (Twitter link). He’ll collect a $5M buyout and head to free agency. It’s hardly surprising news, as reports emerged last month the team was leaning toward buying Longoria...
Brewers decline option on former All-Star Brad Boxberger
The Brewers announced they declined their $3M option on reliever Brad Boxberger. The 34-year-old collects a $750K buyout and heads back to the open market. It was only a $2.25M decision, which seems a reasonable sum for a pitcher who posted a 2.95 ERA over 64 innings this year. That makes this a moderately surprising move, but there are a number of underlying marks in Boxberger’s profile that explain why the Milwaukee front office wasn’t bullish about his chances of repeating that success.
Mariners won't extend qualifying offer to Mitch Haniger
The Mariners aren’t going to extend a $19.65M qualifying offer to outfielder Mitch Haniger, reports Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Jon Morosi of MLB Network had earlier reported that Haniger was unlikely to get a QO. Haniger has been an interesting borderline QO candidate since he’s been a...
Ace up their sleeves? Brewers unlikely to trade star pitchers
Heading into the offseason, the Brewers have a number of quality players, and like any smaller-market team, their dwindling years of control make them speculative trade candidates. Star pitchers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff are both entering their final two seasons of control, but according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Brewers are more likely to add to their roster around those two than look to deal them.
Dodgers decline club option on 3B Justin Turner
The Dodgers announced they’ve declined their $16M option on Justin Turner. The third baseman receives a $2M buyout and heads to free agency. Turner, 38 later this month, struggled to establish himself in his first few seasons in the big leagues, struggling in his time with the Orioles and Mets. He joined the Dodgers for the 2014 season and busted out with a .340/.404/.493 batting line, production that was 58% better than league average according to wRC+.
Justin Verlander triggers opt-out
The MLBPA issued a press release Thursday announcing four new entrants to free agency. Three of them were already reported upon, as Jordan Lyles, Tommy Pham and Mychal Givens all had options turned down by their respective clubs recently. The fourth was Justin Verlander, indicating he has opted out of his deal with the Astros.
'Good chance' Dodgers extend qualifying offer to Tyler Anderson?
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, there’s a “good chance” the Dodgers will extend a $19.65M qualifying offer to left-hander Tyler Anderson. Teams have until 4 p.m. Central on Thursday to decide whether or not to issue qualifying offers to eligible players, giving the Dodgers about 24 hours left to make a final decision. If they indeed extend the offer to Anderson, he will have 10 days to talk to other teams and decide whether to accept it or turn it down.
Cubs Outright Seven Players
The Cubs announced they’ve outrighted seven players off their 40-man roster. Designated hitter Franmil Reyes, infielder David Bote, outfielder Narciso Crook and pitchers Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Anderson Espinoza and Brad Wieck have all been let go. Roster turnover is high on this date, five days after the World...
Rangers exercise option on reliever Jose Leclerc
The Rangers announced that they have picked up their option on reliever Jose Leclerc. He will stick with the team and make a $6M salary in 2023. Leclerc had a dominant season in 2018, putting up a 1.56 ERA over 59 appearances while striking out 38.1% of batters faced. That included high-leverage work, as he racked up 12 saves and 15 holds that year. It was enough for Leclerc and the club to agree to a four-year, $14.75M extension with a pair of club options for 2023 and 2024. Unfortunately, he scuffled to a 4.33 ERA in 2019 and then missed most of 2020 and 2021 due to Tommy John surgery.
Royals looking to add right-handed bat, open to dealing from MLB roster
The Royals are interested in adding an experienced right-handed hitter this offseason, general manager J.J. Picollo tells Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The first-year baseball ops leader suggested the team’s defensive flexibility afforded them the ability to scour the market at multiple positions. “The nice thing is, we have a...
RHP Nick Martinez opts out of Padres contract
Right-hander Nick Martinez has exercised an opt-out clause in his contract with the Padres and is now a free agent, reports Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune (Twitter link). Martinez originally signed a four-year, $25.5M contract on the heels of a breakout in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. That contract paid him a $2M signing bonus and $4M salary in 2022, and he’ll also receive a $1.5M buyout on what’s technically a 2023 player option.
Former World Series champion joins Marlins as first base coach
Former big leaguer Jon Jay has signed on as first base and outfield coach with the Marlins, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. Jay joins his former Cardinals teammate Skip Schumaker in Miami, after the latter was recently appointed manager. Jay retired in 2021 after a 12-year career in the...
Blue Jays Select Nathan Lukes
The Blue Jays announced a few roster moves, selecting outfielder Nathan Lukes to the 40-man roster. He would have qualified for minor league free agency today otherwise. Additionally, Hyun Jin Ryu and Vinny Capra were reinstated from the 60-day IL. Lukes, 28, spent most of his minor league career in...
Here are the 14 players who received qualifying offers
14 players received qualifying offers this year, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN (Twitter link). The list is as follows:. Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox) As a refresher, the qualifying offer is a one-year offer a team can make to impending free agents. Players who have previously received a QO in their careers and/or didn’t spend the entire preceding season with one team cannot receive a qualifying offer. The value of the offer is calculated by averaging the salaries of the 125 highest-paid players in MLB. For the 2022-23 offseason, it is set at $19.65M.
Red Sox showing early interest in pitchers; not close on Rafael Devers extension
As the off-season gets underway, much of the attention around the Red Sox has been focused on the free agency Xander Bogaerts and the ongoing contract talks with third baseman Rafael Devers, but Boston is showing an early interest in adding pitching this winter. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports that...
Brewers Claim Tyson Miller From Rangers
The Brewers have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Rangers, according to announcements from both clubs. Miller, 27, was a fourth round pick of the Cubs and made a very brief MLB debut with them in 2020. The proverbial cup of coffee resulted in five innings pitched over two appearances. He went to the Rangers on a waiver claim in 2021 but didn’t make it back to the show that year.
Padres Select Pedro Avila, Outright Austin Adams
The Padres announced they’ve selected right-hander Pedro Avila onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from reaching minor league free agency this evening. San Diego also announced that reliever Austin Adams went unclaimed on waivers and elected free agency. Avila has spent a fair bit of time on...
