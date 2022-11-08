The Rangers announced that they have picked up their option on reliever Jose Leclerc. He will stick with the team and make a $6M salary in 2023. Leclerc had a dominant season in 2018, putting up a 1.56 ERA over 59 appearances while striking out 38.1% of batters faced. That included high-leverage work, as he racked up 12 saves and 15 holds that year. It was enough for Leclerc and the club to agree to a four-year, $14.75M extension with a pair of club options for 2023 and 2024. Unfortunately, he scuffled to a 4.33 ERA in 2019 and then missed most of 2020 and 2021 due to Tommy John surgery.

1 DAY AGO