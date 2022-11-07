ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

KCRG.com

New Marion library opens with plenty of excitement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Marion have gone 822 days without a permanent library. That changed Thursday morning when the new library opened, and only books outnumbered the smiles. ”The whole town has been waiting for this. It’s a breath of fresh air for the town whose not...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Northern Iowa is expected to begin offering a nursing program starting in the fall of 2024. The Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal for the development of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program on Thursday. UNI President Mark Nook said campus...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
iheart.com

Another College Nursing Program Planned In Iowa

(Undated) -- The University of Northern Iowa is moving ahead with a nursing program. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved U-N-I's proposal for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program by the fall of 2024. The University of Iowa and Iowa State have nursing programs. “Based on figures from...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - ‘Griddle Me This’ is a food vendor that frequents the Iowa City Farmer’s Market and caters various local events. Matt and Liz Georges have put years into their restaurant on wheels. On Monday, they worst fear came true. “We were on our...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Mount Mercy holds open house after report of someone entering residence hall with a gun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids police Wednesday. Students voiced concerns after a report of a person possibly armed with a gun inside a residence hall. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said surveillance video shows a person entering the Andreas House on campus through a propped open door. School leaders said that person appeared to have a gun.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Counties audit two races following Election Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time, all 99 counties in Iowa will now audit the results of two races of one of its ballot boxes. County auditors meet with the Secretary of State’s office each year following Election Day when they are randomly given a precinct to audit. In years past, they would count to make sure the number of ballots adds up and check the results of one race.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Updated: 3 hours ago. That shooting was in the 300 block of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change

After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa democrats optimistic after tough election night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Republicans were victorious Tuesday night winning nearly every seat at the state level and gaining seats in the legislature. We spoke with a couple of democrats Wednesday who came out on top in their races, and they remain hopeful they’ll be able to make an impact while in the minority.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

A number of issues led to late Linn County election results

Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Voters in eight of Iowa's 99 counties had 'EMS essential funding referendums' on their ballots Tuesday. Gardner Golf Course to close Thursday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gardner Golf Course will...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County

Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Dimione Walker trial set to start on Monday. Updated: 5 hours ago.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is a dependent adult and they are looking for assistance in locating his caregiver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coralville...
CORALVILLE, IA
WHO 13

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA

