New Marion library opens with plenty of excitement
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Marion have gone 822 days without a permanent library. That changed Thursday morning when the new library opened, and only books outnumbered the smiles. ”The whole town has been waiting for this. It’s a breath of fresh air for the town whose not...
Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Northern Iowa is expected to begin offering a nursing program starting in the fall of 2024. The Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal for the development of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program on Thursday. UNI President Mark Nook said campus...
Another College Nursing Program Planned In Iowa
(Undated) -- The University of Northern Iowa is moving ahead with a nursing program. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved U-N-I's proposal for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program by the fall of 2024. The University of Iowa and Iowa State have nursing programs. “Based on figures from...
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - ‘Griddle Me This’ is a food vendor that frequents the Iowa City Farmer’s Market and caters various local events. Matt and Liz Georges have put years into their restaurant on wheels. On Monday, they worst fear came true. “We were on our...
Eastern Iowa honors those who served in the armed forces on Veterans Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People across the country, and in eastern Iowa, will honor those who have served in the armed forces on Friday. Veterans Day is celebrated every year on November 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I, more than a century ago. It began as Armistice Day.
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
Dawn Driscoll talks about victory in Iowa Senate District 46, plans moving forward
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Driscoll, a Republican from Williamsburg, won Senate District 46 on Tuesday over fellow incumbent Kevin Kinney. Driscoll won nearly 54 percent of the vote. That includes Swisher, Shueyville, the Amanas and parts of Coralville, North Liberty and Tiffin. She told TV-9 that her campaign trail...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Xavier takes down North Scott 38-10, will face Lewis Central in championship rematch
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
Mount Mercy holds open house after report of someone entering residence hall with a gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held an open forum with students and Cedar Rapids police Wednesday. Students voiced concerns after a report of a person possibly armed with a gun inside a residence hall. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said surveillance video shows a person entering the Andreas House on campus through a propped open door. School leaders said that person appeared to have a gun.
Cedar Rapids runner doesn’t let stage 4 cancer slow him down
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 45-year-old Phil Decker of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life. Now, he wants to help save other lives through colon cancer awareness.
Counties audit two races following Election Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time, all 99 counties in Iowa will now audit the results of two races of one of its ballot boxes. County auditors meet with the Secretary of State’s office each year following Election Day when they are randomly given a precinct to audit. In years past, they would count to make sure the number of ballots adds up and check the results of one race.
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Updated: 3 hours ago. That shooting was in the 300 block of...
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
Iowa democrats optimistic after tough election night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Republicans were victorious Tuesday night winning nearly every seat at the state level and gaining seats in the legislature. We spoke with a couple of democrats Wednesday who came out on top in their races, and they remain hopeful they’ll be able to make an impact while in the minority.
A number of issues led to late Linn County election results
Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Voters in eight of Iowa's 99 counties had 'EMS essential funding referendums' on their ballots Tuesday. Gardner Golf Course to close Thursday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gardner Golf Course will...
Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Dimione Walker trial set to start on Monday. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is a dependent adult and they are looking for assistance in locating his caregiver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coralville...
What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties
INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
