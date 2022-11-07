Read full article on original website
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
alabamanews.net
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
Wetumpka Herald
EST/HARPER, W.
Scarbinsky: Cohen’s big fat take THAT serves notice to the naysayers around Auburn
THAT is how you flip the script, stare down the elephant in the room and turn a negative into a positively memorable introduction to your new high-profile position. THAT is how you win the press conference, and THAT is exactly what Auburn’s new athletics director, John Cohen, did Tuesday.
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Church Battling Vandals, Intolerance
OPINION — In the drama “Absence of Malice” (1981), a reckless reporter (Sally Field) gets her comeuppance from an honest character (Paul Newman). After a devout Catholic woman tells the reporter she had an abortion, the reporter puts that into the paper, despite telling the lady she wouldn’t. When the morning edition comes out, the woman with the abortion frantically runs around the neighborhood picking up copies from her neighbors’ yards before they can be read.
Troy Messenger
Joe Lampley gives back to Tuskegee University
Brundidge native Joe N. Lampley, a 1976 Dean’s List graduate of Tuskegee University, has donated $100,000 to his Alma Mater. Lampley requested that 50 percent of the donation go to the university’s athletic department and 50 percent to fund student scholarships and grants. Lampley said his Brundidge family...
Wetumpka Herald
EST/HOLLAND, W.
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
tropnews.com
From Troy to the Big Screen
Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
Wetumpka Herald
EST/HONAKER, R.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/OVERTON, P.
WSFA
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
wvasfm.org
Free Shredding Event
A free shredding event will take place on Friday, November 11, 2022 in Montgomery. The “Shred-A-Thon” is sponsored by AARP Alabama, The Fortitude Foundation and the Montgomery Clean City Commission. Residents will be able to bring two bags or boxes of documents for shredding at Eastdale Mall in...
WSFA
Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement. “Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”. According to Selma...
Wetumpka Herald
EST/MURPHY, V.
Wetumpka Herald
Five Wetumpka athletes sign with college programs
The Wetumpka baseball and softball programs sent five student athletes to the college ranks on Wednesday. Wetumpka’s Ashlynn Campbell signed her National Letter of Intent with Purdue University softball, while the four other signees were each for baseball. Ty Brooks and Jaxon Shineflew each signed NLIs with the University...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Nick Saban Responds to Greg McElroy’s Concerns About Alabama
The 2022 campaign has not been a stellar one for Alabama as the Nick Saban-led squad sits 7–2 and on the outside looking in on the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
WSFA
Snow outlook for Montgomery
Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
elmoreautauganews.com
Eclectic Warehouse shares WWII era Photo of Downtown Eclectic
The Eclectic Warehouse is at Eclectic, Alabama – Lake Martin. The Eclectic Warehouse shared this photo and information to their social media and we think it is amazing! – EAN ·. Honoring Veterans Day with this WWII era photo of Downtown Eclectic: A military brass band turns onto...
