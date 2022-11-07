PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ROSALEE MURPHY, FORMERLY KNOWN AS VIRGINIA ROSALEE SCOTT WEBB DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-299 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of VIRGINIA ROSALEE MURPHY, formerly known as VIRGINIA ROSALEE SCOTT WEBB, deceased, having been granted to THERESA LEAZETTE MOSLEY on November, 1, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. THERESA LEAZETTE MOSLEY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ROSALEE MURPHY, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST PO BOX 967 WETUMPKA, AL 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 EST/MURPHY, V.

