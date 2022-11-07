Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
Guardian Dentistry Partners reaches 100 practice affiliations
Guardian Dentistry Partners recently marked its 100th practice affiliation after making nearly 30 partnerships in the third quarter of 2022. The DSO is now on pace to reach 165 practices by the end of the year, according to a Nov. 10 news release from Guardian Dentistry Partners shared with Becker's.
beckersdental.com
3 major DSO deals in 5 days
Here are major DSO deals Becker's has reported on since Nov. 5:. 1. United Dental Corp., a dental partnership organization, acquired seven practices in California, Arizona and Georgia in its first launch of U.S. practices. The DPO has seen a 98 percent dentist retention rate in Australia and New Zealand and hopes to re-create this success in the U.S.
beckersdental.com
Orthodontic-focused DSO secures 8 practices in Q3
Smile Doctors, an orthodontic-focused DSO, has added eight practices during the third quarter. With the addition of its eight new affiliations, Smile Doctors entered the Arkansas and Utah market and added 13 dentists and 15 clinics to its network, according to a Nov. 10 news release from the DSO. The...
beckersdental.com
Delta Dental New Jersey, VSP launch joint benefits plan
Delta Dental of New Jersey and VSP Vision Care partnered to launch DeltaVision, a benefits plan that includes vision coverage. DeltaVision offers customers access to a network of eye doctors across the country as well as benefits including LASIK discounts and additional pairs of glasses, according to a Nov. 8 news release from Delta Dental.
Some schools cite liability fears for failing to stock asthma inhalers
Some U.S. school administrators don't keep life-saving albuterol asthma inhalers on hand because they're afraid of getting sued for misuse.
Nicole aftermath: Florida airports announce reopening plans
Following the severe weather impacts of the deadly Tropical Depression Nicole, Florida airports have begun to resume service. Some were damaged in the storm.
beckersdental.com
DPO enters US market with 7-practice acquisition
United Dental Corp., a dental partnership organization, has acquired seven practices in three states in its first launch of U.S. practices. The practices are located in California, Arizona and Georgia, according to a Nov. 8 news release from the DPO. The DPO has seen a 98 percent dentist retention rate...
Tropical Depression Nicole raining from Georgia to New York
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole sent heavy rains falling from Georgia to New York on Friday as flooding and surging ocean waters receded from a stretch of Florida coastline where the most damaging impacts became evident after it made landfall as a hurricane. Now a depression, Nicole could dump as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains and there was a chance of flash and urban flooding as far north as New England. With the center of the storm about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southwest of Macon, Georgia, and maximum sustained winds at 35 mph (55 kph), forecasters issued a string of tornado warnings in North and South Carolina, although no touchdowns or damage were reported immediately. Much of both states and Virginia were under a tornado watch. Wrecks added to Atlanta’s notoriously bad traffic as rain from Nicole fell across the metro area during rush hour, and a few school systems in mountainous north Georgia canceled classes.
Comments / 0