Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
How Pearl is expanding AI in dentistry
Dental artificial intelligence company Pearl has made several moves so far this year to expand its services at dental practices across the U.S. and establish itself as a force in the industry. The company has received several awards this year for its work, including being named a Power Partner by...
beckersdental.com
4 teledentistry updates
Here are four teledentistry moves from SmileDirectClub, Align Technology and more that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 31:. 1. Virtual Dental Care teamed up with Cigna to improve customer access to on-demand dental services. 2. SmileDirectClub reported $107 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2022. 3. Spark...
beckersdental.com
ZimVie reports $105.1M in dental sales for Q3
ZimVie reported $105.1 million in third party net sales for its dental segment. The dental and spinal surgery supplier released its third quarter financial report Nov. 9. Here are four notes on the company's third quarter financial performance:. 1. Total third party net sales for the third quarter of 2022...
beckersdental.com
Data: The key to unlock DSO growth
Like all other healthcare entities, dental organizations are under increasing pressure to grow and perform financially. To achieve heightened goals, using available data for business analytics is more important than ever. At Becker's The Future of Dentistry Roundtable, in a session sponsored by tab32, Kiltesh Patel, tab32's CEO, discussed the...
beckersdental.com
Sonendo reports $9.8M in Q3 revenue
Dental technology company Sonendo reported $9.8 million in total revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The company released its third quarter financial report Nov. 9. Here are five notes on Sonendo's third quarter financial performance:. 1. Sonendo's saw 25 percent more revenue during the third quarter of 2022 than...
Comments / 0