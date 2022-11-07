Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
ZimVie reports $105.1M in dental sales for Q3
ZimVie reported $105.1 million in third party net sales for its dental segment. The dental and spinal surgery supplier released its third quarter financial report Nov. 9. Here are four notes on the company's third quarter financial performance:. 1. Total third party net sales for the third quarter of 2022...
beckersdental.com
3 dental groups entering new states
Here are three dental groups that have recently expanded their networks into new states:. 1. Southlake, Texas-based Allied OMS entered New York with the addition of Paramount Oral Surgery to its network. 2. Endodontic Practice Partners affiliated with North Dallas Endodontics, its first Texas practice. 3. Little Rock, Ark.-based Rock...
beckersdental.com
How Pearl is expanding AI in dentistry
Dental artificial intelligence company Pearl has made several moves so far this year to expand its services at dental practices across the U.S. and establish itself as a force in the industry. The company has received several awards this year for its work, including being named a Power Partner by...
beckersdental.com
6 recent dental supply chain updates
Here are six dental supply chain updates from Dentsply Sirona, Envista and more that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 20:. 1. ZimVie reported $105.1 million in third-party net sales for its dental segment. 2. Dentsply Sirona completed its internal audit investigating financial reporting matters. 3. Envista reported a 3.9...
beckersdental.com
Choosing Scalable Patient Communication Technology for Practices: Why It Matters
In today’s market, dental practices and DSOs have at their fingertips an endless variety of patient communications software options. But few of them can sufficiently equip you with the tools and operability needed to successfully tackle inflation, maximize profits, and grow your practice. Often the trickiest part of choosing a digital solution is ensuring that candidates tick all the requisite boxes:
beckersdental.com
ADA seeks feedback for proposed CDT code changes
The American Dental Association's Enhanced CDT Task Force is. dentist input on proposed changes that would compliment the current coding format. The CDT Code has not had a structural update since it was first published in 1969, according to a Nov. 8 news release. The proposal includes adding a two-character modifier to the code's "Dxxxx" format. These modifiers would add details such as materials, techniques and technologies used in procedures, according to Stacey Gardner, DMD, vice chair of the Council on Dental Benefit Programs and chair of the task force.
beckersdental.com
4 teledentistry updates
Here are four teledentistry moves from SmileDirectClub, Align Technology and more that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 31:. 1. Virtual Dental Care teamed up with Cigna to improve customer access to on-demand dental services. 2. SmileDirectClub reported $107 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2022. 3. Spark...
beckersdental.com
Data: The key to unlock DSO growth
Like all other healthcare entities, dental organizations are under increasing pressure to grow and perform financially. To achieve heightened goals, using available data for business analytics is more important than ever. At Becker's The Future of Dentistry Roundtable, in a session sponsored by tab32, Kiltesh Patel, tab32's CEO, discussed the...
beckersdental.com
SmileDirectClub reports $107M in Q3 revenue
Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub reported $107 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The company released its third quarter financial report Nov. 7. Here are six notes on the company's third quarter financial performance:. 1. The company reported a 15.1 percent decrease over the second quarter of 2022 and...
beckersdental.com
Delta Dental New Jersey, VSP launch joint benefits plan
Delta Dental of New Jersey and VSP Vision Care partnered to launch DeltaVision, a benefits plan that includes vision coverage. DeltaVision offers customers access to a network of eye doctors across the country as well as benefits including LASIK discounts and additional pairs of glasses, according to a Nov. 8 news release from Delta Dental.
beckersdental.com
Sonendo reports $9.8M in Q3 revenue
Dental technology company Sonendo reported $9.8 million in total revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The company released its third quarter financial report Nov. 9. Here are five notes on Sonendo's third quarter financial performance:. 1. Sonendo's saw 25 percent more revenue during the third quarter of 2022 than...
beckersdental.com
2 pieces of technology this dental practice added to enhance patient care
A New Jersey dental practice recently added two pieces of technology to enhance patient care. Garden State Smiles added intraoral scanning and cone beam computed tomography at its five offices across the state, according to a Nov. 9 news release. The additions join other services offered at the practice, including...
beckersdental.com
US dental workforce reduced by 3% from pre-pandemic levels: 5 things to know
The U.S. dental workforce shrunk by 3 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the American Institute of Dental Public Health. The dental organization analyzed workforce data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to create the October report. Five notes from the report:. 1. The loss...
beckersdental.com
Cigna partners with Virtual Dental Care on teledentistry services
Virtual Dental Care teamed up with Cigna to improve customer access to on-demand dental services. Cigna customers will be able to use Virtual Dental Care’s Teledentix secure software to connect with dentists through video, text, chat or email, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Virtual dentists will be...
Comments / 0