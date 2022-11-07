The American Dental Association's Enhanced CDT Task Force is. dentist input on proposed changes that would compliment the current coding format. The CDT Code has not had a structural update since it was first published in 1969, according to a Nov. 8 news release. The proposal includes adding a two-character modifier to the code's "Dxxxx" format. These modifiers would add details such as materials, techniques and technologies used in procedures, according to Stacey Gardner, DMD, vice chair of the Council on Dental Benefit Programs and chair of the task force.

