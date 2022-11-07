Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
uatrav.com
Nonprofit Spotlight: Thrift boutique brings hope, beauty, inspiration to women in NWA
Upon entering Beautiful Lives Boutique, shoppers begin an immersive experience. Employees present customers with friendliness, support and free water or coffee all while showcasing their carefully curated displays of new and gently used clothes, shoes and accessories for every season and occasion. Beyond giving shoppers supplements for their closets, Beautiful...
visitbentonville.com
COLER CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING OF “THE RISE™”
BENTONVILLE, AR (November 10th, 2022) – Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise™” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The grand opening will kick off at 7am with a word from Peel Compton Foundations Executive Director, Debra Layton, and a first ascent by local running groups. Airship Café at Coler will serve a specialty drink celebrating the opening. Sunny Day Events will complete the celebrations with a DJ set and special mocktail at 4pm.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
KHBS
Yo-Yo Ma to speak at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Yo-Yo Ma will speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville this week. Yo-Yo Ma is an acclaimed cellist who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. He is scheduled to speak on Thursday, Nov. 10, along with artist Carrie Mae Weems. Tickets are sold out, but standby tickets are available.
KHBS
Toyland to take over downtown Bentonville Friday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Toyland has become a First Friday tradition in downtown Bentonville over the last few years. The threat of severe weather last week prompted the postponement of the popular event. Toyland is now scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and entertainment on...
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers
Northwest Arkansas residents will now be able to purchase alcohol on Sundays after the issue passed for both Rogers and Bentonville.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?
We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot in Northwest Arkansas
The trailer for a feature film shot in Northwest Arkansas has debuted online.
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
Tyson Foods CFO Arrested Passed Out In Strangers Bed
Tyson Foods CFO Arrested Passed Out In Strangers Bed
Have you seen this missing teen?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Real Reasons That Arkansas Football’s Feel-Good Story Took a Turn for The Worse
Arkansas fans don’t have the market cornered on this – just read most Power 5 teams’ message boards or listen to their podcasts, even Alabama’s – but many among the Razorback faithful never fail to grab an opportunity for massive overreaction. When things are going...
Tyson CFO issues apology following arrest for ‘serious mistake’
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has issued an apology following his weekend arrest after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in somebody else's home.
KHBS
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
Benton County election results
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Benton County took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a variety of issues. You can view all results in Benton County below.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
fourstateshomepage.com
Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money
JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
Comments / 0