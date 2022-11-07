ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

visitbentonville.com

COLER CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING OF “THE RISE™”

BENTONVILLE, AR (November 10th, 2022) – Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise™” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The grand opening will kick off at 7am with a word from Peel Compton Foundations Executive Director, Debra Layton, and a first ascent by local running groups. Airship Café at Coler will serve a specialty drink celebrating the opening. Sunny Day Events will complete the celebrations with a DJ set and special mocktail at 4pm.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Yo-Yo Ma to speak at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Yo-Yo Ma will speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville this week. Yo-Yo Ma is an acclaimed cellist who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. He is scheduled to speak on Thursday, Nov. 10, along with artist Carrie Mae Weems. Tickets are sold out, but standby tickets are available.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Toyland to take over downtown Bentonville Friday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Toyland has become a First Friday tradition in downtown Bentonville over the last few years. The threat of severe weather last week prompted the postponement of the popular event. Toyland is now scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and entertainment on...
BENTONVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?

We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Have you seen this missing teen?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money

JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

