FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wetumpka Herald
EST/HARPER, W.
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2022-332 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM BRADLEY HARPER, JR., DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of WILLIAM BRADLEY HARPER, JR., deceased, having been granted to JANE ROSE HARPER on the 4th day of November, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JANE ROSE HARPER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM BRADLEY HARPER, JR., DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Personal Representative: J. WILLIAM ROSE, JR. BUTLER SNOW LLP ONE FEDERAL PLACE, SUITE 1000 1819 5TH AVENUE NORTH BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35203 205-297-2200 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 EST/HARPER, W.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/HONAKER, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD A. HONAKER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-328 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RICHARD A. HONAKER, deceased, having been granted to MARY JO CONROY on November, 2, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. MARY JO CONROY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD A. HONAKER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST PO BOX 967 WETUMPKA, AL 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 EST/HONAKER, R.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/HOLLAND, W.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM PHILLIP HOLLAND, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-325 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of WILLIAM PHILLIP HOLLAND, deceased, having been granted to SHELBY ANN HOLLAND on November 1, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. SHELBY ANN HOLLAND ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM PHILLIP HOLLAND, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: MICHAEL G. STRICKLAND STRICKLAND & KENDALL, LLC 2740 ZELDA RD, STE 500 MONTGOMERY, AL 36106 PO BOX 99 MONTGOMERY, AL 36101 334-269-3230 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 EST/HOLLAND, W.
Wetumpka Herald
Five Wetumpka athletes sign with college programs
The Wetumpka baseball and softball programs sent five student athletes to the college ranks on Wednesday. Wetumpka’s Ashlynn Campbell signed her National Letter of Intent with Purdue University softball, while the four other signees were each for baseball. Ty Brooks and Jaxon Shineflew each signed NLIs with the University...
Wetumpka Herald
EST/OVERTON, P.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL NORMAN OVERTON, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-329 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of PAUL NORMAN OVERTON, deceased, having been granted to WHITNEY LYNN WILKERSON on October 31, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. WHITNEY LYNN WILKERSON ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL NORMAN OVERTON, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: J. KEITH RODGERS KEITH RODGERS & ASSOCIATES, LLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 640 SOUTH LAWRENCE STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-262-0508 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 EST/OVERTON, P.
Wetumpka Herald
FC/ROBINSON
PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the principal debt secured by mortgage executed by Otis Robinson and Rosa Robinson in favor of the Rent To Buy Homes, Inc., dated February 12, 2008, and recorded in RLPY 2008 at Page 10625, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, and assigned to RTBH, II, Inc., by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in RLPY 2012 at Page 3224, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, and subsequently assigned to Wyatt Investment Group, LLC, by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in RLPY 2018 at Page 21290, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama the indebtedness being secured by said mortgage is due and payable and said mortgage is subject to foreclosure. Notice is hereby given that under the Powers of Sale as provided in said mortgage, the undersigned will on November 30, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door, in the City of Wetumpka, County of Elmore, State of Alabama, the following real estate described in and conveyed by said mortgage, the same being situated in Elmore County, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit: Lot 14, Block 1, of Scenic Hills Addition Plat No. 1, as the Plat thereof appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 7, at Page 90. This property will be sold on an "AS IS, WHERE IS" basis, subject to easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record and subject to rights of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Such sale will be made as provided in the Code of Alabama and in said mortgage for the purpose of paying the debts secured by said mortgage with interest thereon, any amount required to be paid for taxes, insurance, or other charges provided in said mortgage, and the expense of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney's fee. Wyatt Investment Group, LLC. JOSEPH W. WARREN Attorney at Law 560 S. McDonough Street Suite C Montgomery, Alabama 36104 (334)323-5922 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 FC/ROBINSON.
Wetumpka Herald
FC/MCKINNEY
PUBLIC NOTICE FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARLIN MCKINNEY and DONNA MCKINNEY, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Gilberto Sanchez, as Mortgagee, dated the 6th day of May, 2013, and recorded in RLPY Book 2013, Page 32294, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama; said mortgage being lastly assigned to REGIONS BANK by instrument recorded in said Probate Court records; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 8th day of December, 2022, in the city of Wetumpka, at the front door of the Court House of Elmore County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Elmore, State of Alabama, to-wit: The NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 14, T20N, R18E, containing 10 acres more or less. Less and except the following described parcel already deeded to William A. Levins and Martha H. Levins: Begin at an iron pin at the SW corner of the N1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 14, T20N, R18E, Elmore County, Alabama, thence N 00 deg. 06 min. 16 sec. West along 1/4 section-section line, 30.00 feet to an iron pin; thence S 45 deg. 27 min. 59 sec. E 42.16 feet to an iron pin on the south line of the NW1/4 of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 14, thence S 89 deg. 10 min. 17 sec. W along said quarter-quarter section line, 30.00 feet to the point of beginning. The above described property lies in the N 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 14, T20N, R18E, Elmore County, Alabama and contains 0.01 acres more or less. Granted also is a non-exclusive easement of 30' even width along the entire southern boundary of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 14, T20N, R18E, to provide ingress and egress to and from the above described parcel from US Hwy 231. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney's fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee. REGIONS BANK Holder of said Mortgage Goodman G. Ledyard PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C. Attorneys for Mortgagee Post Office Box 161389 Mobile, Alabama 36616 (251) 338-1300 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 FC/MCKINNEY.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/COWAN, J.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN EDWIN COWAN, JR., DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-296 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOHN EDWIN COWAN, JR., deceased, having been granted to JONATHAN DAKOTA COWAN on October 26, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JONATHAN DAKOTA COWAN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN EDWIN COWAN, JR., DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST PO BOX 967 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 EST/COWAN, J.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/MONTIEL, S.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHEILA JEAN COOPER MONTIEL, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-334 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SHEILA JEAN COOPER MONTIEL, deceased, having been granted to JULIE ANN HENDERSON DAVIS on November 3, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JULIE ANN HENDERSON DAVIS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF SHEILA JEAN COOPER MONTIEL, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ROBERT O. BURTON ATTORNEY AT LAW PMB #208 103 NORTH MEMORIAL DRIVE PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA 36067 334-538-5404 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 EST/MONTIEL, S.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/MURPHY, V.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ROSALEE MURPHY, FORMERLY KNOWN AS VIRGINIA ROSALEE SCOTT WEBB DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-299 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of VIRGINIA ROSALEE MURPHY, formerly known as VIRGINIA ROSALEE SCOTT WEBB, deceased, having been granted to THERESA LEAZETTE MOSLEY on November, 1, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. THERESA LEAZETTE MOSLEY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ROSALEE MURPHY, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST PO BOX 967 WETUMPKA, AL 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 EST/MURPHY, V.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/MCANNALY, D.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD W. McANNALLY, SR., DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-323 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DONALD W. McANNALLY, SR., deceased, having been granted to GARRY S. McANNALLY on October 26, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. GARRY S. MCANNALLY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD W. McANNALLY, SR., DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ROBERT J. MORRIS ATTORNEY AT LAW 10365 HOLTVILLE ROAD DEATSVILLE, ALABAMA 36022 334-569-1820 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 EST/MCANNALY, D.
Wetumpka Herald
FC/TROUTMAN
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by LARRY TROUTMAN AKA LARRY W. TROUTMAN AND MARGARET A. TROUTMAN, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to GUARDIAN CREDIT UNION on DECEMBER 20, 2013, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of ELMORE County, Alabama, at RPLY 2013 PAGE 67911, the undersigned GUARDIAN CREDIT UNION, as mortgagee (or transferee), under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the entrance of the Courthouse of ELMORE County, Alabama, on DECEMBER 7, 2022, between the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in ELMORE County, Alabama, to wit: LOT NUMBER TWENTY-SEVEN(27) OF FRAISER'S THIRD ADDITION TO MILLBROOK, ALABAMA, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN PLAT BOOK 3, AT PAGE 90-91 Subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and<\\>or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property. The property is being sold "as is, where is". Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use, enjoyment or condition. The mortgagee or transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. All bidders will be required to execute a bidding agreement prior to sale. Copies of the bidding agreement may be obtained prior to the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay the bid amount at the time of sale in cash or certified funds. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the attorneys fees and expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to cancellation or postponement. GUARDIAN CREDIT UNION, Mortgagee-Transferee Leonard N. Math Chambless Math & Carr, P.C. P.O. Box 230759 Montgomery, Alabama 36123-0759 334-272-2230 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 2022 FC/TROUTMAN.
Wetumpka Herald
22-40574
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Annie Pinkard, a widow, originally in favor of Morcap Inc., on January 9, 1998, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Book 193 Page 1286; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in RLPY Book 2017 Page 5848; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association (formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association), not in its individual or banking capacity, but solely as Trustee on behalf of Southern Pacific Secured Assets Corporation, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 1998-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 2, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: A certain tract of land situated in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 18 East and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest Corner of the above described Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and run South along the West line of said Quarter-Quarter for a distance of 426.66 feet; thence run East for a distance of 1097.0 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue East along the last named course for a distance of 210.0 feet to the West Right of Way line of the Paved County Road; thence run South along said Right of Way line for a distance of 105.0 feet thence run West for a distance of 210.0 feet; thence run North for a distance of 105.0 feet to the Point of Beginning. . Property street address for informational purposes: 1745 Mccain Rd , Wetumpka, AL 36092-8569. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 2, 2022 until January 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association (formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association), not in its individual or banking capacity, but solely as Trustee on behalf of Southern Pacific Secured Assets Corporation, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 1998-1, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-40574 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 2022 22-40574.
Wetumpka Herald
STOP N SHOP
PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE Notice is hereby given that application has been made to the Council of the City of Wetumpka for approval of a 070-RETAIL TABLE WINE (Off Premises Only) for the following. Trade Name: Stop N Shop Licensee: Elmore 2021 INC Address: 1000 Georgia Rd Wetumpka, AL 36092 Public Hearing on said application has been scheduled for November 21, 2022 at 6 p.m., before the Wetumpka City Council at the City Council meeting, at the City of Wetumpka Council Chambers at 212 S. Main St., Wetumpka, AL. Anyone desiring to be heard either for or against said application may appear at said time or may indicate their wishes in writing by communication addressed to the City Council, 408 South Main Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092. Persons with disabilities who may need special assistance should contact the City Clerk's office at the above address or call (334) 567-1306 at least two business days in advance of the meeting. The meeting facilities are wheelchair accessible. /s/Tiffany Robinson, City Clerk Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9 and 16, 2022 STOP N SHOP.
Wetumpka Herald
BIDS
PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FIVE STAR WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA WTP ELECTRICAL & MISCELLANEOUS IMPROVEMENTS FOR THE CAMP GRANDVIEW GST Sealed bids for the WTP Electrical & Miscellaneous Improvements for the Camp Grandview GST CMGM220029(1) will be received by the Five Star Water Supply District at 251 Lakeview Drive, Wetumpka, AL 36092, until Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. local time at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud. The Project includes the following Work: Electrical & SCADA upgrades to the Five Star WSD Treatment Plant along with miscellaneous system interconnects and related appurtenances. Information for the Project can be found on the following website: https://www.gmcnetwork.com/bids/ The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC, 1906 E Three Notch Street, Andalusia, AL 36420, Attn: Patsy Stinson patsy.stinson@gmcnetwork.com . Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Five Star Water Supply District or at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one-time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or $50.00 for each printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to "GMC." Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects "successfully completed" in the last 2 years, having the same scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor's Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders. All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof. Owner: Five Star Water Supply District By: Jasper N. Buckner Title: Chairman Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 19 and 23, 2022 BIDS.
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
Wetumpka Herald
STORAGE SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pursuant to AL Self-Service Storage Facilities Act 2021 & to satisfy Owner's lien Storage Sense Millbrook, formally Store All. Will hold an online public auction of the personal property stored in units located at 4180 Hwy 14, Millbrook, Al, 36054, 334-472-9650 to satisfy Operator's lien. Everything sold is purchased AS-IS for CASH ONLY. See & bid on all units 24/7, sale ending on November 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM @ www.Storageauctions.com. Auctions subject to cancellation at any time for any reason until winning bidder takes possession of property. TERMS listed on auction website. Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 2022 STORAGE SALE.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8
• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Autumwood Village. Harassment was reported on Hollowood Lane. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Comments / 0