PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christian Young And Mary L Young Husband And Wife to Green Tree Financial Corp. - Alabama dated August 19, 1998; said mortgage being recorded on September 14, 1998, in Book 207, Page 488 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, not in its individual or banking capacity, but solely as Trustee on behalf of the Lake Country Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-HE1 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2020, Page 66858 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, not in its individual or banking capacity, but solely as Trustee on behalf of the Lake Country Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-HE1, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 8th day of December, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 18 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, RUN WEST ALONG THE QUARTER SECTION LINE 719.52 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH PARALLEL TO THE EAST QUARTER SECTION LINE 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE LAST NAMED COURSE 120 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 156 AT PAGE 29; THENCE RUN WEST 980 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF CRENSHAW ROAD (60 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY) THENCE RUN SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 130 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN DEED ROLL 63 FRAME 01923; THENCE RUN EASTERLY ALONG NORTH LINE THEREOF 301.5 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 1 DEGREE 30 MINUTES EAST 70 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 525 FEET AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF MILTON PROPERTY AND OTHERS 525 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2 ACRES MORE OR LESS. Said property is commonly known as 1308 Crenshaw Rd, Wetumpka, AL 36092. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a partof the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL OR BANKINGCAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE LAKE COUNTRY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-HE1 as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 9274720 www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 9, 16 and 23. 2022 9274720.

