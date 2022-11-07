ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
CBS News

Stock market responds to midterm elections

The stock market has dipped as midterm election results are released amid continued political uncertainty. Javier David, managing editor of business and markets for Axios, discusses initial market reaction and the relationship between the financial markets and election results.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Business Insider

Ex-GOP strategist suggests Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm election results

An ex-GOP strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election. Scott Jennings made his prediction based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections. Many Trump-backed Republican candidates underperformed in Tuesday's midterm elections. A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested...
Clayton News Daily

Crypto giant Binance drops bid to save rival, stoking chaos in digital assets

In an abrupt reversal, cryptocurrency exchange Binance pulled out of a deal to acquire its embattled rival FTX, saying the company's problems were "beyond our control or ability to help." Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it reviewed FTX's finances as part of the due diligence process, and it...
ETF Focus

Election Day Could Be Ready To Rally Stocks

The U.S. midterm elections take place on Tuesday. No, I don’t want to have a political discussion, but I do want to talk about how the outcome could impact your portfolios. If the election results end up looking like it seems they will, investors could have reason to feel optimistic about the remainder of the year.
seafoodsource.com

Control of US Congress remains in the balance as election results filter in

Results from the U.S. election on Tuesday, 8 November are still being tallied, with control of Congress at stake. Predictions of a Republican sweep of the midterm elections, seen in part as a referendum on U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic leadership of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, did not materialize in early results.
CNN

Mortgage rates rise back above 7%

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending November 10th, up from 6.95% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 2.98%.
Reuters

Factbox-Market implications from Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Investors are turning their focus to Tuesday's midterm elections, which will determine control of the U.S. Congress. If Republicans - who have been leading in polls and betting markets - win control of either the House of Representatives, the Senate, or both, it will result in a split government with the presidency under Democrat Joe Biden.
Clayton News Daily

The US-China climate deal was a rare bright spot in an otherwise thorny relationship. Should it be mended?

One of the biggest surprises at last year's United Nations climate summit came in the form of a handshake. US climate envoy John Kerry and his China counterpart Xie Zhenhua did so at COP26 in Glasgow as they announced a commitment to cooperate on the climate crisis. The countries vowed to work together to reduce their fossil fuel emissions, and China pledged to release a plan to slash its emissions of methane -- a powerful planet-warming gas -- which it delivered on this week.
Clayton News Daily

China is 'committed to net zero,' head of top Asian development bank says at COP27

China and the other 104 members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are "deeply committed" to their net-zero targets, says the chief of the continent's largest multilateral development bank. "All of the members are committed to net zero, particularly many developing countries who certainly have a lot of issues to...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: What to expect when you're expecting election results

BOOKMARK THIS ONE — “POLITICO’s hour-by-hour guide to watching election night,” by Steve Shepard. — The White House called a lid at 11:25 a.m. So don’t expect to hear from President JOE BIDEN today. Worth noting: The White House has not noticed a post-midterms news conference with Biden, who is leaving for Egypt on Wednesday.
Clayton News Daily

Putin will not attend G20 summit in person, Russian embassy says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend in person a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 nations in Bali next week, the Russian embassy in Indonesia told CNN on Thursday. Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said Yulia Tomskaya, the chief of protocol at...

