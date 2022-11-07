Read full article on original website
Related
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
Midterms could be a 'game changer' for stocks - and experts see big upside for the S&P 500 this election cycle.
Good morning, readers. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here, writing to you from Manhattan. It's election day in the US, and countless polls signal that money is top of mind for voters. Americans for months now seem to only care about the economy. Inflation's at a multi-decade high, housing costs are...
US stocks drop as Republican wave fails to sweep through midterm elections
US stocks opened lower Wednesday as midterm election results continued to trickle in. Republicans thus far have failed to demonstrate a clear hold on Congress. Crypto markets continued to reel from Binance's surprise deal to take over FTX. US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as midterm election results showed a...
Stock market responds to midterm elections
The stock market has dipped as midterm election results are released amid continued political uncertainty. Javier David, managing editor of business and markets for Axios, discusses initial market reaction and the relationship between the financial markets and election results.
What the midterm election results mean for inflation and the economy
With nearly one-third of midterm election voters indicating inflation was their top campaign concern this year, attention now turns to what the new political alignment in Washington will mean for tackling the issue. But with multiple key races still up for grabs Wednesday, it is too soon to say exactly...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Ex-GOP strategist suggests Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm election results
An ex-GOP strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election. Scott Jennings made his prediction based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections. Many Trump-backed Republican candidates underperformed in Tuesday's midterm elections. A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested...
Clayton News Daily
Crypto giant Binance drops bid to save rival, stoking chaos in digital assets
In an abrupt reversal, cryptocurrency exchange Binance pulled out of a deal to acquire its embattled rival FTX, saying the company's problems were "beyond our control or ability to help." Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it reviewed FTX's finances as part of the due diligence process, and it...
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
OnPolitics: What the 2022 midterms will mean for the 2024 election
Trump has been reminding supporters that he has no intention of relinquishing the political spotlight to potential rivals such as DeSantis and Pence.
Election Day Could Be Ready To Rally Stocks
The U.S. midterm elections take place on Tuesday. No, I don’t want to have a political discussion, but I do want to talk about how the outcome could impact your portfolios. If the election results end up looking like it seems they will, investors could have reason to feel optimistic about the remainder of the year.
seafoodsource.com
Control of US Congress remains in the balance as election results filter in
Results from the U.S. election on Tuesday, 8 November are still being tallied, with control of Congress at stake. Predictions of a Republican sweep of the midterm elections, seen in part as a referendum on U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic leadership of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, did not materialize in early results.
Mortgage rates rise back above 7%
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending November 10th, up from 6.95% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 2.98%.
Factbox-Market implications from Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections
NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Investors are turning their focus to Tuesday's midterm elections, which will determine control of the U.S. Congress. If Republicans - who have been leading in polls and betting markets - win control of either the House of Representatives, the Senate, or both, it will result in a split government with the presidency under Democrat Joe Biden.
Clayton News Daily
The US-China climate deal was a rare bright spot in an otherwise thorny relationship. Should it be mended?
One of the biggest surprises at last year's United Nations climate summit came in the form of a handshake. US climate envoy John Kerry and his China counterpart Xie Zhenhua did so at COP26 in Glasgow as they announced a commitment to cooperate on the climate crisis. The countries vowed to work together to reduce their fossil fuel emissions, and China pledged to release a plan to slash its emissions of methane -- a powerful planet-warming gas -- which it delivered on this week.
Live Pennsylvania election results: U.S. Senate, governor’s race, House winners in 2022 mid-term elections
Here are the unofficial results of the Pennsylvania governor’s race and the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, along with the House race between Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Clayton News Daily
China is 'committed to net zero,' head of top Asian development bank says at COP27
China and the other 104 members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are "deeply committed" to their net-zero targets, says the chief of the continent's largest multilateral development bank. "All of the members are committed to net zero, particularly many developing countries who certainly have a lot of issues to...
Clayton News Daily
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions. Speaking at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Kerry said the initiative, which he said should...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: What to expect when you're expecting election results
BOOKMARK THIS ONE — “POLITICO’s hour-by-hour guide to watching election night,” by Steve Shepard. — The White House called a lid at 11:25 a.m. So don’t expect to hear from President JOE BIDEN today. Worth noting: The White House has not noticed a post-midterms news conference with Biden, who is leaving for Egypt on Wednesday.
Clayton News Daily
Putin will not attend G20 summit in person, Russian embassy says
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend in person a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 nations in Bali next week, the Russian embassy in Indonesia told CNN on Thursday. Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said Yulia Tomskaya, the chief of protocol at...
Comments / 0