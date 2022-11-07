Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
Austin Chronicle
The Luv Doc: A Low Bar
My boyfriend got a new job in September and now he barely texts me anymore. When he was at his old job we used to text back and forth all the time during the day, but now I am lucky if I get one text during the day. He says he reads my texts but sometimes he doesn't have a chance to respond to them so basically he will only text me during lunch every other day or so. I have told him it makes me feel like he doesn't care about me as much as he used to, but he claims it's his new job situation. Am I being too needy? It feels like he is just using this new job as an excuse to ignore me.
Austin Chronicle
Progressive Women Rule the South Austin Streets
In the crowded race to succeed Ann Kitchen in South Austin's District 5, Stephanie Bazan was the clear front-runner from the moment early votes were counted. Finishing with nearly 30%, she'll go to a run-off with Ryan Alter, who took 24%, beating out Kitchen aide Ken Craig (19%) for second place. Among the also-rans, Bill Welch, a conservative who ran on "common sense" and police funding, Aaron Velazquez Webman, a recent California transplant with the most money in the race, who hammered on camping ban enforcement, and consultant Brian Anderson II.
‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Austin woman intensifies search for missing dad
Laurel Patterson and her friends have been spending hours every day looking for him since he was reported missing Monday.
Austin Chronicle
UT Students Protest Health Inequity
Young protesters chanted, "Health care is a human right!" beside the oak trees at the Capitol Saturday, gathered to support the Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution, presented to Congress Sept. 20 by Democratic members from California and Illinois. The resolution, named for the celebrated public health specialist and "physician to the world" who died earlier this year in Rwanda, would allocate money for developing countries to spend on their health care systems. The demonstrators also turned to look at health care inequity at home.
Austin Chronicle
Opinion: Flawed Cemetery Rules Process Violates City Council Resolution and Betrays Public Trust
In 2006, my vibrant, brilliant 13-year-old niece, Shoshana, died suddenly of myocarditis and was buried in Austin Memorial Park (AMP). While visiting her daughter's grave, my sister-in-law, Tina Huckabee, was distressed to discover tire tracks from maintenance equipment cutting over the grave. Noticing that other graves were covered by memorial gardens, often outlined in stone, Tina twice contacted the office at AMP to request permission to plant a garden on Shoshana's grave. When she received no response, she and my brother outlined Shoshana's grave in limestone, planting a garden using native and adapted plants, which continue to thrive. When my father died in 2012 and was buried next to Shoshana, we requested that AMP not place sod on his grave; instead we outlined his grave with stone and planted a memorial garden.
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Dems Romp as San Marcos Legalizes Weed
The city of Austin makes up 42% of the population of the five-county metro area, but the political identity of "Austin" has annexed large swaths of neighboring Williamson and (especially) Hays counties. To the north, WilCo – which cast just under 14,000 votes in the Austin mayor's race – can no longer be called anything but purple, which in practice means a sharp divide between the north and west (Leander, Liberty Hill, Georgetown, Taylor) and the south and east (Cedar Park, far North Austin, Round Rock, Hutto). For the moment, most county offices remain in GOP hands, but not by much! Notably, County Judge Bill Gravell – who gained a lot of prominence during COVID-19 and by battling Austin over supportive housing at the Candlewood Suites near Lakeline – squeaked through on Election Day after falling behind Democrat Blane Conklin in the early vote. Gov. Greg Abbott carried WilCo by half a percentage point; Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton both lost the county.
Austin Chronicle
Headlines / Quote of the Week
Rat Headquarters Fall: The William P. Hobby Jr. State Office Building on Guadalupe, a longtime target of disdain for its stuck-in-the-Eighties design, rat problem, and crumbling structure, has finally been put out of its misery. After moving employees to the George H.W. Bush building and effectively abandoning the site, the state is now looking to fulfill its longtime dream of selling the building's land.
Austin Chronicle
Round Rock Crushes Far-Right Candidates Running for School Board
Well, it's over – for now, anyway. Round Rock families and educators (and students!) are breathing a sigh of relief after five far-right candidates, known as the Round Rock One Family slate, were defeated in their quest to take control of Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The five – Christie Slape, Orlando Salinas, Jill Farris, John Keagy, and former Austin Council Member Don Zimmerman – had expressed opposition to the accommodation of LGBT students and a desire to ban books from RRISD libraries.
Austin Chronicle
Overdose Reversal Training Brings Supplies, Education to Texas State University
"Does anybody know how many first responders have lost their lives to fentanyl exposures in the United States?" Callie Crow asked the Texas State University Police Department last Thursday at TXST's Round Rock campus, prompting them to "take a guess." The chief ventured 100. "Would you be surprised if I said none? I know you've seen the body-cam videos." Crow went on to debunk the 2021 viral video that convinced many in law enforcement this year that just touching fentanyl means certain death. At the end of the training, she gave the department 40 doses of naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, and demonstrated how to administer an injection using fake skin.
Austin Chronicle
City, Police Union Try to End-Run Citizen Initiative for Police Oversight
The city of Austin will sit down with the Austin Police Association today, Nov. 10, to hold a momentous meeting that could determine what police accountability looks like in Austin over the next four years. The city Labor Relations Office has been negotiating with APA, the labor union representing Austin...
Hill Country Studios selects former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as COO
The studio will begin construction in early 2023.
Austin Chronicle
How Becoming a Book Saved The Dead Friends Society
What do you do if you can't get your horror movie made?. If you're Austin filmmakers Paul Gandersman and Peter Hall, you turn it into your debut novel, which is how their long-gestating first feature, The Dead Friends Society, is slashing its way into bookstores this week. The pair has...
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
fox7austin.com
Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
Austin Chronicle
Community Organizing Defines Eastside Races
José Velásquez did his election night the Eastside way, with what his campaign team described as an old-school pachanga. You could hear the norteño music down the block. As you approached the site of the party – Velásquez's bungalow on Willow Street in the heart of the Holly neighborhood – you saw 40 or 50 friends and neighbors sitting in chairs in the front yard, eating barbeque and tamales, as the candidate greeted supporters in the driveway.
Texas HHSC to hold hiring event in Austin
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will host a hiring event in Austin on Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Austin Chronicle
C3-Backed Superstition Nightclub to Open at Riverside & South Congress
The long-vacant site of former male strip club La Bare will reopen as a new nightclub called Superstition. According to a press release this afternoon, the 12,000-square-foot club will host “DJs and live performances, with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces in the largest dance club in central Austin.” Alongside a Seventies theme seen in social media promo, the club will also house a smaller cocktail lounge and patio called the Gold Room.
Hays, Travis counties spar over potential SH 45 road project
About 40% of Hays County residents commute to Austin for work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With the Austin metro poised as one of the areas with the most growth between 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the influx of residents is only adding to the rush hour traffic; and with the majority of cities in Hays County dubbed “bedroom communities,” local leaders are searching for ways to add more infrastructure to the area to meet capacity needs.
Comments / 0