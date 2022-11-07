My boyfriend got a new job in September and now he barely texts me anymore. When he was at his old job we used to text back and forth all the time during the day, but now I am lucky if I get one text during the day. He says he reads my texts but sometimes he doesn't have a chance to respond to them so basically he will only text me during lunch every other day or so. I have told him it makes me feel like he doesn't care about me as much as he used to, but he claims it's his new job situation. Am I being too needy? It feels like he is just using this new job as an excuse to ignore me.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO