KEYT
What to know as states keep counting with key races hanging in the balance
Key races to determine control of the Senate in Arizona and Nevada have yet to be called as both states race to count hundreds of thousands of ballots that have yet to be processed. It still may be hours — or days — before enough ballots are counted in those...
KEYT
Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states’ constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception “for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
KEYT
Trump Org. controller said he was ordered to hide benefits on tax forms
Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney testified about the mechanics behind him tacking on fringe benefits to salaries and bonuses at the direction of high-level executives, as the company’s criminal trial in New York resumed on Thursday. McConney reiterated he followed instructions from former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and...
KEYT
Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day
President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation’s future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party,...
KEYT
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve in the monitor...
KEYT
Biden celebrated a major victory on climate this year. But this issue could prove insurmountable
President Joe Biden arrives Friday at the UN’s COP27 summit in Egypt with a climate change victory in-hand: a massive US law passed this year that experts have told CNN will go far to help transition the country to renewable energy. Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act contained $370 billion for...
KEYT
Former Interior Secretary Zinke wins Montana US House seat
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke has prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the race for a newly drawn Montana U.S. House district. He won in the midterm elections that concluded Tuesday by overcoming early stumbles this year, including a razor-thin victory in the primary. Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as Interior Secretary. He resigned after less than two years amid numerous ethics investigations. Democratic challenger Monica Tranel tried to capitalize on the scandals by characterizing him as a “snake” who quit Trump’s Cabinet in disgrace. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994.
KEYT
Trump loyalist Boebert’s reelection bid could go to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert’s race against Democrat Adam Frisch remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount. The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state’s sprawling, conservative leaning 3rd Congressional District but she trailed on election night. Boebert only took a roughly 800-vote lead after two days of additional counting with thousands of ballots left to be tabulated. The margin gave her a 0.2 percentage point lead, well within the 0.5-point margin that triggers an automatic recount.
KEYT
Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat
CHICAGO (AP) — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen’s favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican Esther Joy King, a lawyer who serves in the Army Reserve, in Tuesday’s election. The northwestern Illinois district stretches from Rockford in the north to Peoria and Bloomington in central Illinois. The Associated Press called the close race on Thursday. The state lost one of its 18 House seats after the 2020 census. The redistricting proved successful for Democrats who controlled it and improved to a 14-3 dominance in the state delegation to Washington.
KEYT
How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP
After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia’s newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The...
KEYT
Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on. Some advisers had urged Trump to delay his planned announcement until after the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia that could determine which party controls the Senate. Trump is rebuffing that advice as he finds himself in a position of extraordinary vulnerability after dominating the party, largely unchallenged, since he won the nomination in 2016.
KEYT
Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington’s 8th
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She defeated Matt Larkin, a lawyer, abortion rights opponent and former Washington attorney general candidate who painted her as too far left. Washington’s 8th Congressional District stretches across the Cascade Mountains, encompassing wealthy Seattle exurbs populated by tech workers and central Washington farmland.
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
