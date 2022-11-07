Read full article on original website
Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident is reported to have occurred on Interstate 580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. According to the officials, a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when he lost control and crashed into the center divide.
Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Collision on I-580 and Center Street in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported a truck crash with injuries on I-580 in Alameda County on November 9, 2022. The big rig crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 580 and Center Street in the Castro Valley area, officials said. Details on the Truck Crash on I-580 in Alameda County. CHP traffic...
100-mph Santa Rosa street race results in major injuries
A Santa Rosa street racer is recovering from major injuries after he lost control of his car and careened into several trees, according to police.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 and SR-4 Near Martinez
On November 9, 2022, officials reported an auto crash on I-680 near the Martinez area. The incident was described as a three-vehicle collision that occurred on southbound Interstate 680 near the State Route 4 connector. Details on the Auto Crash on I-680 Near Martinez. The California Highway Patrol reported that...
3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after car crashes into San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck a building on Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department told KRON4. The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. at San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street. The car struck another vehicle and a building, the San Francisco Police Department said. […]
Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was severely delayed on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash. California Highway Patrol told KRON4 that two lanes are closed in the westbound direction. The crash occurred on I-580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. A motorcyclist traveling westbound lost control and hit the center divide, CHP […]
eastcountytoday.net
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City
DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Body discovered near Port of Oakland
A body was discovered in the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
eastcountytoday.net
Update: eBART Service Restored Between Antioch and Pittsburg
9am Update: BART to Antioch service is now running. Riders can use Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Bay Area Rapid Transit announced there is no eBART service between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations Tuesday morning. The service alert was issued just after 6:00 am. Tri Delta is providing bus service...
KSBW.com
Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
Fire under I-880 overpass sends black smoke over downtown Oakland
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Fire crews battled a large fire that started under an I-880 overpass Wednesday afternoon, sending black smoke billowing across Oakland's downtown.At 3:38 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department tweeted that crews were on the scene of a fire at 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway, which was producing a large amount of smoke. A little after 4 p.m., the department updated the scene, saying the fire was under control and noting that around 20 firefighters responded to the fire, which appeared to have started in a debris pile under the freeway before spreading into the yard and inside of two 12 ft x 40 ft storage containersThis story is still in progress. Return for updates when they become available.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Richmond road conditions in decline
The condition of Richmond’s roads is trending downward. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) just released the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) providing a snapshot of pavement health in each jurisdiction. In 2021, Richmond’s PCI was 62 out of 100, down from 63 in 2020 and 64 in 2019. PCI...
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating in waters near Port of Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities said a body was recovered from the waters near the Port of Oakland Monday morning. The Oakland Police Department Communications Division received a call around 10:30 a.m. from someone who reported a person unresponsive in the water near the port. When officers arrived they determined the...
