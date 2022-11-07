Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Yardbarker
Liverpool consider transfer for World Cup winner who never played a single minute in five years at Man United
Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler. The 33-year-old, who formed part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning squad, is being eyed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a backup option in goal, according to a report from Bild. It would be...
Jamie Carragher names his 26-man England squad for the Qatar World Cup… with the Liverpool legend including Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips but NOT fellow injury doubt Reece James
Jamie Carragher has revealed that he would take Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to the World Cup despite fitness concerns surrounding the Manchester City duo, but would not risk Chelsea's Reece James. Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, and has a number of...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
Yardbarker
Watch: Konate had Van Dijk applauding him over what he did to Harry Kane v Tottenham
Ibrahima Konate was a breath of fresh air in the Liverpool backline as the Reds secured a rare away victory this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was the Frenchman’s physicality and willingness to battle for possession that had Virgil van Dijk applauding his centre-half partner as the former toppled Harry Kane.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Yardbarker
Journalist names “struggling” Chelsea star who couldn’t deal with Manchester City
Chelsea boss Graham Potter ringed the changes as he took his side to the Etihad to face Manchester City. With an important Premier League fixture coming up at the weekend away to in-form Newcastle, Potter opted to rotate his squad. As usual in a Carabao Cup fixture, Pep Guardiola did...
Yardbarker
Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup
Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
SkySports
Carabao Cup hits and misses: Frank Lampard endures darkest night as Everton boss as familiar failings return
This was up there with the worst performances of the Farhad Moshiri era - and that is saying something. It was that bad. Defensively absent, and toothless in attack. Without Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady and James Tarkowski - the dads of the group - there is no backbone. What made...
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Yardbarker
Watch: “Harry Kane needs to go” – Alan Shearer calls for England captain to leave Tottenham
Former Newcastle star Alan Shearer has called for Harry Kane to make a switch to Bayern Munich and Erling Haaland to move to Real Madrid. The reason being is to protect the former striker’s goalscoring record in the Premier League. Shearer sits top of the all-time Premier League scoring...
Yardbarker
‘I like that’ – Jurgen Klopp now drops huge statement on FSG’s potential Liverpool sale
Caoimhin Kelleher was a man possessed between the sticks, saving three spot-kicks on the night before Harvey Elliott’s effort secured the victory. It’s a big statement from the German tactician amid ongoing fears that a petrostate with dubious human rights concerns could take over the club, forcing the manager into a rethink over his future at the Anfield helm.
Yardbarker
Liverpool vs Derby County team news – Jurgen Klopp hands first start to Calvin Ramsay
Liverpool host Derby County in the Carabao Cup as the latter look to cause an upset at Anfield. Due to the congested fixture list that comes with the World Cup being held in the winter, Jurgen Klopp has opted to heavily rotate his squad to face Derby County. It’s no...
Yardbarker
‘Standout performer’ – BBC pundit in awe of 19-year-old Liverpool star; could give Klopp food for thought
Stephen Warnock labelled Calvin Ramsay the ‘standout performer’ of the first-half for Liverpool after going in goalless at the half-time break in their meeting with Derby County. The young Scot looked an assured presence on the right-flank for the Reds, being defensively reliable and providing some output higher...
Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
SB Nation
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
Going back to 2017 through our last 17 matches against Arsenal, we have four wins, four draws, and an agonising nine losses — four of those essentially denying us silverware. After two FA Cup final losses (2020, 2017), one League Cup semi-final loss (2018), and one Community Shield loss (2017), the 2019 Europa League final is the only trophy upon which we can hang our hats lately (and, of course, our two Champions League trophies, to which we will forever remind them that they have a grand total of zero.)
Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
Manchester United will look to bounce back from weekend disappointment and gain an immediate measure of revenge over Aston Villa when they host them in the Carabao Cup third round.The sides met in the Premier League at the weekend and Unai Emery’s side triumphed in his first game at the helm, having been appointed to replace Steven Gerrard.Erik ten Hag’s team were largely poor and lost ground in the top four race, but they’ll also be hoping to end a trophy drought this season, which means this competition offers a reasonable chance to land silverware.With just two club matches left...
BBC
Transfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
FOX Sports
Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham eliminated from League Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just how important Nick Pope’s penalty shootout saves prove to be for Newcastle may not be known until February. But this was a very good night to stay in the English League Cup for a team looking to make a statement with a trophy.
