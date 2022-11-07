Going back to 2017 through our last 17 matches against Arsenal, we have four wins, four draws, and an agonising nine losses — four of those essentially denying us silverware. After two FA Cup final losses (2020, 2017), one League Cup semi-final loss (2018), and one Community Shield loss (2017), the 2019 Europa League final is the only trophy upon which we can hang our hats lately (and, of course, our two Champions League trophies, to which we will forever remind them that they have a grand total of zero.)

