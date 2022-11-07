The latest version of the ISO 9001 quality templates has been released. It is available to organisations and individuals seeking help creating quality manuals. The release of the latest version of the quality management system template is now available online. The template provides a series of steps that can be utilised by individuals and organisations preparing a top-level quality manual. The online template and checklists are created and audited by management experts. The manual template have been proven to work. It can be obtained individually or as part of a complete template. The quality management system template contains all the tools and documents necessary for certification. The template has been proven by industry leaders for two decades.

4 HOURS AGO