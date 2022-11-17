Results: California Proposition 27: Voters say no to legalizing sports gambling with revenue going toward social causes

Getty Images; Insider

California Proposition 27 would have legalized sports betting and given proceeds to social causes.

Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness for the San Diego Area, called it a "win-win."

Chairman James Siva of the California Nations Indian Gaming Association said it will "undercut tribal sovereignty."

California voters rejected a proposal that would have legalized sports betting and used the revenue on homelessness and other social issues. The issue was known as Proposition 27.

Ballot measure details

Known as the Legalize Sports Betting and Revenue for Homelessness Prevention Fund Initiative, Proposition 27 would have legalized online sports betting across the state, according to the state's Legislative Analyst Office.

Proposition 27 's revenue would have been allocated to provide resources to address homelessness, mental health issues, and addiction.

It was different from Proposition 26 , another gambling proposition on the ballot that also failed. That measure would have allowed for specific types of sports betting on Native American lands.

Support and opposition

Californians for Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support led the campaign in support of Proposition 27.

"This initiative is a critical step forward, dedicating revenue to the issue of homelessness is a win-win for our state. It would provide an ongoing funding source of hundreds of millions of dollars each year to fight homelessness and provide mental health services to those most in need. We are excited to partner with the coalition to pass this important measure in November 2022," Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness for the San Diego Area, said before the measure failed, according to Ballotpedia.

Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming and Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming campaigned against the proposition.

"Don't be fooled. These measures are not a fix to homelessness, but rather a massive explosion of gaming that will directly undercut tribal sovereignty and self-sufficiency," Chairman James Siva of the California Nations Indian Gaming Association said in a press release .

More than 60 tribes opposed Proposition 27, saying it would have taken away from their business, KFSN reported . But at least three smaller tribes supported the measure believing the gaming would actually double their annual income.

The money race

The proposal saw $169.3 million in support contributions and $249.2 million in opposition contributions, according to Ballotpedia.