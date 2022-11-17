California Proposition 26: Voters decline to legalize specific types of gambling on Native American lands

Getty Images; Insider

California Proposition 26 would've allowed for specific types of sports betting on Native American lands.

Mark Macarro, chairman of Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, argued that residents deserve "highly regulated" and "safe" gambling.

Kyle Kirkland, president of the California Gaming Association, argued the proposition would create a tribal casino monopoly.

California voters rejected Proposition 26, which would've legalized specific types of gambling on Native American lands.

2022 General Embeds

Ballot measure details

Known as the Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative, Proposition 26 would've legalized certain forms of in-person gambling that are currently not permitted — including sports betting, roulette, and dice games — on tribal lands and racetracks, according to the state's Legislative Analyst Office.

Funds earned via Proposition 26 would've initially gone to schools and the remainder to California's discretionary fund, mental health research, and gambling rules.

It was different from Proposition 27 , another sports-betting proposition that was on the ballot.

Support and opposition

Proposition 26 was sponsored by Native American tribes, such as Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. The campaign in support of the measure was led by the Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming.

"Californians should have the choice to participate in sports wagering at highly regulated, safe, and experienced gaming locations. We are very proud to see tribes from across California come together for this effort, which represents an incremental but important step toward giving Californians the freedom to participate in this new activity in a responsible manner," Mark Macarro, chairman of Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, said, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Taxpayers Against Special Interest Monopolies led the campaign against the measure.

"This initiative does nothing to advance sports wagering, and instead expands the tribal casinos' tax-free monopoly on gaming and rewards those operators for prioritizing their own wealth over public health and safety," Kyle Kirkland, president of the California Gaming Association, said, according to the Los Angeles Times .

The money race

The proposal saw more than $132.2 million in support contributions and more than $43.6 million in opposition contributions, according to Ballotpedia.