ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

RESULTS: Kentucky voters reject an anti-abortion constitutional amendment

By Hannah Getahun,Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmDnq_0j2HiYoo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJm8p_0j2HiYoo00
Children sit in front of signs encouraging voters to vote yes on Amendment 2, which would add a permanent abortion ban to Kentucky's state constitution, during a rally on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, on October 1, 2022.

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images; Insider

  • Kentucky voted against a ballot measure that would deny abortion rights.
  • Amendment 2 would have changed the constitution to clarify that the right to abortion does not exist.
  • Polls closed in the state at 6 p.m. local time.

Voters in Kentucky rejected a proposal to deny abortion rights in the state's constitution.

A "yes" on Amendment 2 would have added language to the state constitution clarifying that the right to an abortion is not protected under the state constitution.

Polls closed in the state at 6 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 6 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 7 p.m. EST.

2022 General Embeds

Ballot measure details

Kentucky had tried to pass a constitutional amendment that would make clear that abortion is not a protected procedure.

If passed, Amendment 2 would have added the line "to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion" to the state constitution. The state legislature voted to put Amendment 2 on the ballot in 2021.

Abortion is banned in Kentucky, except in cases of endangerment to life , after legislators enacted a trigger law following the Supreme Court's June 24 ruling overturning abortion rights.

Currently, there are three lawsuits challenging abortion law in Kentucky , all of which assert that the state's constitution provides a right to abortion. If Amendment 2 had passed, it would have curtailed this argument in these lawsuits, which are set to be heard in the Kentucky Supreme Court soon.

Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and West Virginia have passed amendments over the past decade that clarify that the constitution does not provide a right to abortion.

Support and opposition

Yes for Life Kentucky led the campaign in support of Amendment 2. Other supporters include religious groups like the Catholic Conference of Kentucky and state Republicans.

Those in support argue that the amendment is necessary to remove future legal challenges to the state's abortion law.

Protect Kentucky Access led the campaign against Amendment 2. Opponents include Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Human Rights Campaign PAC.

Those opposed say the amendment will make it harder to pass abortion-rights legislation in the state or argue that a person's right to abortion is protected.

Voters rejected a similar measure in Kansas in August.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Vicky Graham
5d ago

Much of the anti abortion opposition is coming from women who have had abortions or men who have paid for abortions and who now have guilty consciences so they're seeking to absolve themselves from their sins by denying others the same right! It was convenient for them to help them move on with their lives, but now they want to deny everybody else the same opportunity to do the same! Typical republican rhetoric - "do as I say but not as I do!" We're all SO SICK of republican hypocrisy and anti-American acts of stripping people of their Rights! VOTE BLUE ALL THE WAY DOWN THE BALLOT FOR FREEDOM!

Reply
2
Related
NBC News

Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion ballot measure, NBC News projects

Kentucky voters rejected a ballot proposal that would have amended the state constitution to explicitly say it does not protect a right to abortion, NBC News projects. At the polls, voters were asked whether they were in favor of adding a new section in the state constitution that states: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Essence

This State Voted To Reject The Ban On Slavery

The re-worded ballot measure confused many voters as to whether they were voting for or against the "loophole" of the 13th amendment. Of the five states that had a question on the ballot on whether to abolish slavery or not, one one state voted to reject the ban. But it’s not exactly what you think.
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Democrats hold US Senate with win in Nevada

Explore more race results below. Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto won her contentious Senate race against GOP challenger Adam Laxalt. The Nevada results were called Saturday evening, deciding Senate control for the next two years. With Cortez Masto's victory decided, Democrats have retained control of the Senate. Election 2022 Results Explore...
NEVADA STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Arkansas voters reject legal marijuana measure

Voters in Arkansas rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Under the measure, cannabis use would have been legalized for residents 21 years and older beginning on March 8. Medicinal pot use is already legal in Arkansas. Arkansas was one of five states...
ARKANSAS STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican

Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania targeted with Election Day misinformation online

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day.On Tuesday, someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots.By Wednesday, the bogus claim was being shared by QAnon believers and far-right figures like Michael Flynn, ex-president Donald Trump's former national security adviser. Some noted the worker wore what looked like a common face mask."Masked man cheating in front of the cameras on the mainstream media," read one post containing the clip, which directed users to repost...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump threatened to withdraw his endorsement of Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo after the then-candidate chose not to call him a 'great' president at an October debate: NYT

Trump threatened to nix support for Joe Lombardo after he declined to call him "great," per the NYT. Lombardo, in an October debate, said Trump was "sound," which prompted Trump to call Ronna McDaniel. Lombardo, now the governor-elect of Nevada, narrowly defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During the 2022 midterms,...
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats

Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
NEVADA STATE
Business Insider

GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says it would be a 'bad mistake' to nominate Trump as the party's 2024 presidential nominee, calling his onetime ally 'incompetent' and 'crude'

Rep. Mo Brooks said ex-President Donald Trump should not be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024. In an interview with AL.com, Brooks was highly critical of his onetime political ally. "I challenge anybody to make the argument that you can trust the word of Donald Trump," he said. Rep. Mo...
ALABAMA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

720K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy