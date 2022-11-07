Read full article on original website
Popular Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park to Light Up Yakima.
It's about to get very festive here in the Yakima Valley. For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. After two amazing years, it has already...
Your Tree Could Be Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree
It's time to find Yakima's Community Christmas Tree. Yakima City officials say the search is now underway. So look outside or talk to someone you know who may want to donate a tree. A press release says "the city of Yakima and the Downtown Association of Yakima are asking area...
Want to Win Free Gas in Wapato Friday? Find the Lowest Gas Prices
There are apps you can use to help you find the best-priced gas, and also ones that will even give you cash back if you go to certain gas stations and redeem your receipt. We've teamed up with Kapuza Lighty for a gas giveaway this Friday, November 11th, 2022. Every seven minutes between 4 pm - 6 pm it's your chance to enter and have your name drawn for an envelope filled with a gas card in varying increments all adding up to $1,703! You won't know unless you roll on through, must be present to win and worth it too because someone is walking away with $107 worth of gas! It's not cheap to drive these days and right before the Thanksgiving holiday, this is a great way to help ease some of the expenses.
Over 21 Great Local Yakima Bars To Wet Your Whistle The Night Before Thanksgiving
It’s the time of year that you’ve been dreading. The time of year that you have to deal with the family. Whether it’s yours, your in-laws, extended family, or the obnoxious cousin that no one wants to claim, they’re family and you have to deal with them. Or do you? Why not get out of the house, go to the pub, hit the bar, ESCAPE THE FAMILY! Or in a happier existence, you like your family and want to bring them along to celebrate the holiday. Either way, just do it responsibly, and check out the list below of which locations are going to be open this Thanksgiving and the night before to kick-off the holiday season.
4 Internet Celebs We’d Kill to have at our Yakima Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving in Yakima is breathtaking, the weather, the fall leaves, the colors, you name it Yakima has it. So what are we missing in the Yakima Valley this Thanksgiving? Honestly not much, but how cool would it be to have some popular faces sitting around our table?. Instead of doing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Family continues search and outreach for Yakima boy missing two months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. “This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
yaktrinews.com
Yakima firefighters rebound from a lost home to save apartment complex
YAKIMA, Wash. — Sadly, firefighters won’t be able to save every home from sustaining serious damage from fires, but they will always try their hardest to mitigate the fallout. Although an electrical fire on Saturday night severely damaged a home near one part of town, Yakima firefighters saved an apartment complex from dismay elsewhere days later.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
Time to Celebrate! Santa is on His Way to Valley Mall Yakima
The season of giving has officially begun and that means that Santa Claus is going to be making his way to Valley Mall in Union Gap. Have you ever experienced his magical entrance at Valley Mall before?. Come Cheer Santa On as He Arrives at Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
nbcrightnow.com
Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
Want to Deep Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey? 13 Yakima Spots
15 Places in Yakima to Get a Deep Fryer for Your Thanksgiving Turkey. The research in the area has been done and below are the spots you can begin your Turkey Deep Fryer search. It's nice to know you've got options from electric to oil-less, huge ones to small and all the seasonings, safety tools and inflatable turkey decorations to gobble up this holiday season.
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
11 Excellent High Paying Seasonal Jobs in the Yakima Valley
Jobs can be tough to find and sometimes hard to keep but with the ever-watchful eyes of the community on the pulse of who is hiring, this is a great spot to swing on through and see what's happening on the job front in the Yakima Valley weekly. Who is...
nbcrightnow.com
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima
It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
See a Pothole Yakima? Tell the City About It Today
It's that time of year again when potholes in local roads can be a jarring problem if you drive. So here's your chance to get that pesky pothole fixed in Yakima. Yakima city officials say potholes are not uncommon because of the weather and the freeze and thaw cycle that happens we saw last winter. The potholes are started by rain or snow that seeps into small cracks in the pavement. A city news release says the “freeze-thaw cycle” "causes moisture to contract and expand; increasing the size of the cracks. As vehicles travel over these cracks, the asphalt pavement begins to loosen, thereby creating potholes."
nbcrightnow.com
Home destroyed in Selah fire
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, at the High Valley Mobile Court on Wenas Road. Fire crews arrived to find the front side of a mobile home on fire. According to Lieutenant Scott Willis of the Selah...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
