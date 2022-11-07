Read full article on original website
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore. "Guys that...
NHL
'I'm just trying to give the fans that insight'
But according to Erne, it was difficult getting a behind-the-scenes look at what life was like for his favorite professional hockey players when they were away from the rink. Motivated by a childhood desire to "allow fans to see more than what they normally see," Erne launched the Adam Erne Brand on Sept. 6, which currently features exclusive video content and will soon debut merchandise.
NHL
The Secret's Out | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The good vibes have been rolling around the New Jersey Devils and there is no greater way to experience a three-game road trip, in two different time zones, while crossing the continent than to sweep all three games. You get that little extra pep in your step when you arrive at hotels at 2 in the morning, knowing that you have to be up in just a few short hours to get back to work. What a trip it was, as the first time since Dec. 16, 1996, to Dec. 20, 1996, the clubs swept Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver on the same road trip.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
NHL
Fichaud Fond of Fisherman Jersey
Eric Fichaud has fond memories of the Islanders Fisherman jersey and is happy to see it revived as a Reverse Retro. For Eric Fichaud, the Fisherman jersey holds special meaning. The former Islanders netminder and the jersey both came into the league in the 1995-96 season, so Fichaud associates the jersey with his best early memories in the NHL.
NHL
NOT QUITE ENOUGH
NEWARK - It was right there for the taking. But on this night - and with star winger Jonathan Huberdeau missing in action - a pair of one-goal deficits were too steep a climb. Nico Hischier broke a 2-2 tie with 8:49 left in the third period as the Devils rallied for a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BRUINS
FLAMES (5-5-2) at BRUINS (11-2-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Bruins:. Points - David Pastrnak (20) Goals - David Pastrnak...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: One-game trip takes the Lightning to D.C.
The Bolts and Caps open a home-and-home set on Friday at Capital One Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Capitals on Friday. Where: Capital One Arena - Washington D.C. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Lightning 2
TAMPA, FL - A step in the right direction. The Oilers righted some of their recent wrongs, picking up the 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Edmonton's penalty kill rebounded off a poor performance in Washington where they allowed four goals powerplay goals against the Capitals. the recently maligned unit was perfect on the evening, going 5-for-5 against the Lightning -- including a shorthanded goal by Warren Foegele in the first period.
NHL
Devils Host Sens, Look for Eighth Straight Win | PREVIEW
The Devils are rolling with seven straight victories and will host the Ottawa Senators who have lost six in a row. On the heels of their seventh straight victory, the Devils look to keep things rolling against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen...
NHL
Robertson, Stapleton excited for Jets' Filipino Heritage Night
Stars forward proud to be Filipino role model for young hockey fans. The Winnipeg Jets host their first Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, honoring a robust community in the hockey-mad province of Manitoba. "There's a very few amount of Filipinos, not only in the NHL, but in hockey," Dallas Stars...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Oilers 3, Lightning 2
Clearly, special teams play was the difference in this game. The Oilers scored two power play goals, went 5-5 on the penalty kill, and added a shorthanded tally. Ironically, they delivered this strong special teams performance a night after they yielded four power play goals in a 5-4 loss in Washington.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'LOTS TO GET MOTIVATED FOR'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt in Boston. "Obviously it's a big game for us, not being able to get a win on this road trip when we felt we had two really good games. It just gets tougher with an opponent that's first in the league and 7-0 at home so, you know what this game means for us, for this road trip. We are on a losing streak so we want to get back in the win column. Sometimes you have to use it as motivation when you're playing the best team in the league. So, lots to play for, lots to get motivated for."
NHL
Official Podcast: Veteran resurgence and newcomer contributions
This week, Razor and Heika discuss "the kid", contributions of new members, Jamie Benn and much more. Razor and Mike are north of the border (again) as they evaluate the contributions of new additions this season, break down how "the kid" Wyatt Johnston kept a spot in Dallas, and how The Captain had been building to his recent points explosion.
NHL
Rangers fan nails center-ice shot, wins new car in contest
Crowd goes wild as puck goes through tiny cardboard cutout. One New York Rangers fan had the thrill of a lifetime on Tuesday. The fan nailed a center ice shot through a tiny cardboard cutout to win a new car during a contest in between periods of the Rangers game against the New York Islanders.
NHL
Unmasked: Ski boot-style skates changing way NHL goalies play position
Trading laces for hinges and metal buckles, new trend offers more control, mobility. The latest innovation in goaltending isn't easy to spot because, on the ice, goalie skates are mostly hidden by goalie pads. Yet, the trend toward a skate that looks more like a ski boot is certainly raising eyebrows in NHL locker rooms.
NHL
Game Preview: 11.11.22 at TOR
PIT: 5-6-2 (12 points) | TOR: 7-4-3 (17 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs for their first matchup of the season at Scotiabank Arena. The Penguins play the Maple Leafs three times this season with all of them taking place in November over their next nine games. Pittsburgh took the season series, 2-1-0, against Toronto last year, and went 1-1-0 on the road. Last season against the Maple Leafs, Kasperi Kapanen (3A) and Marcus Pettersson (1G-2A) led the Penguins in points (3) in three games. The Penguins enter tonight's game with points versus the Maple Leafs in four of their last six games (4-2-0). Going back further, the Penguins have gone 18-10-2 in the last 30 games against the Maple Leafs.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'TIMES ARE TOUGH RIGHT NOW'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss in New Jersey. "He couldn't get his foot in his skate this morning, so he was deemed not available." "We had a lot of chances. Right through our lineup, I think those two kids (Adam Ruzicka and Dennis Gilbert) gave us a good bump and we had a lot of good chances. (But) they scored the goal to win it.
