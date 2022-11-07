ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Mary Duncan

"You're too old for toys," Grandmother throws out man's collectables worth hundreds of thousands when he joins military

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I collected Trolls and Beanie Babies, but I wasn’t a smart collector. I liked to actually play with my Trolls and cuddle with my Beanie Babies, so the tags and packing were always removed, and my toys were always well loved.
Exemplore

Cat Absolutely Loses It Every Time It Goes Near a Wall and Owners Cannot Figure It Out

This orange cat was meowing for attention when its owner discovered it staring strangely at a particular corner of the kitchen. The cat seems to be staring at a wall by the door and goes closer to investigate. As soon as it passes by the wall seems to suck the cat into a body slam. The cat starts literally flipping out, doing a series of flips and kicks in what appears to be a violent attack on the offending wall.
nickalive.net

Father-Daughter Dance Turns Into A Dance BATTLE | Full Waltz Scene | My Dream Quinceañera

Father-Daughter Dance Turns Into A Dance BATTLE | Full Waltz Scene | My Dream Quinceañera. After an emotional waltz with her dad commemorating his winning battle against cancer, Romi and her father face off for an epic hip-hop dance battle at her Quinceañera! The crowd goes wild and it turns into a night everyone is sure to remember. Watch it all in this exclusive scene from My Dream Quinceañera, now streaming on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
pethelpful.com

Gorgeous Cat's Trip to the Groomer Goes Horribly Wrong

Getting your cat groomed can sometimes be hit or miss. Most cats aren't crazy about a trip to the groomer, and if you aren't super specific about the services you want performed you may end up with something you aren't totally happy with. Just like when you visit a human salon and you tell your hairdresser to just give you a trim and you end up looking like a grade school choirboy.
Upworthy

Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
intheknow.com

Charli D’Amelio shares her super quick, 5-product daily beauty routine with us

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In today’s social media age, where viral quick...
intheknow.com

Woman’s roommate calls her ‘intolerable’ for being a ‘snob’ to her friends: ‘She should get better friends’

A woman doesn’t want her roommate’s friends using her things or sitting on her couch. She shared the issue on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. The 23-year-old doesn’t like her roommate’s friends because they are “gross.” She says they haven’t done anything, but they give off a “gross” vibe, and she doesn’t trust them.
intheknow.com

Woman is livid after mother-in-law criticizes her parenting in front of kids: ‘Extremely rude’

A mom isn’t sure if she lost her cool after her in-laws “criticized her parenting.”. She went on Reddit to rant about the situation. One day, her mother-in-law and father-in-law dropped by. Her husband spoke to his parents about “not contradicting” he and his wife’s parenting in front of their kids in the past. But the mother-in-law seemed to ignore the warning this time around.

Comments / 0

Community Policy