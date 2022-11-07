Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Lyft plunges 18% after disappointing 3rd-quarter earnings suggest Uber is taking share from the ride-hailing company
Lyft plunged 18% after its third-quarter earnings report missed investor expectations on revenue and ridership. The weakness suggested that Uber is taking market share away from the ride hailing company. "We believe Uber has done a much better job at rebuilding driver supply, likely leaving Lyft with a structurally smaller...
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
NASDAQ
Deutsche Telekom Lifts FY22 View Again After Higher Q3 Results; But Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Deutsche Telekom AG reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its third quarter with improved revenues. Further, the German telecom major lifted its dividend, and also raised fiscal 2022 guidance for the third time in the current financial year. Meanwhile, the shares were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany.
NASDAQ
Continental AG Slips To Net Loss In Q3, Backs FY22 View; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Shares of Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) were losing around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the automotive supplier and tire manufacturer reported Thursday a loss in its third quarter, compared to last year's profit, despite higher sales. The company further maintained fiscal 2022 forecast. The...
NASDAQ
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -41.18%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24 per share. This compares to loss of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
freightwaves.com
Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal
Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
Disney Stock Tumbles On Expensive Streaming Gains, Q3 Earnings Miss
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Wednesday, extending their 2022 decline to around 40%, after the media and entertainment giant posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings amid an expensive race to overtake Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report as the world's biggest online streaming platform. Disney added...
