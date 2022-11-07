Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
This Rare Stick-Shift Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth For Sale Packs a Turbo and Supercharger
Garret BehmThis might be the best possible life that a stick-shift 190E can live.
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Top Speed
Mercedes-AMG One Is Officially The Fastest Production Car Around Nurburgring
It may have needed five years for it to be put into production, but it’s clear that the Mercedes AMG One is destined for great achievement. Featuring Formula One-inspired technologies, the new One is now officially the fastest production car around Nurburgring. With driver Maro Engel behind the wheel, the AMG One lapped the 20.832 kilometers (12.92 miles) course in 6:35.183 minutes, all despite less-than-ideal track conditions.
Top Speed
McLaren M6 GT: The Supercar that Came Before the F1
Before the legendary McLaren F1, the British outfit was, almost exclusively, involved in building race cars and competing in various racing series like Formula One and Le Mans. While many believe the record-holding F1 to be the first road-going McLaren model, there was another, much more obscure car that was built in 1969. The McLaren M6 GT was a road-going version of the M6B race car, and like the F1 GT, it was, essentially, a homologation special, or at least it was supposed to be, given enough units were produced. More importantly, it was the brainchild of legendary racing driver and designer, Bruce McLaren himself.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Le Mans Cars Over the Years
Over the years, we have seen a lot of very cool cars come and go at Le Mans. Strong teams were able to come up with amazing models to compete against their rivals, while many other companies attempted to break the mold and change the race forever. Although there have been a lot of special cars to grace the event, here are the top 10.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Top Speed
The E-Legend EL1 Is Proof That Automotive Icons Can Be Reborn As Futuristic EVs
With ever-stringent emissions and the push for electric vehicles, it’s easy to think car enthusiasts have been forgotten. Those of us that are more nostalgic and yearn for the visceral driving experience of combustion-powered sports cars are presented with a variety of artificial vehicles that desperately try to appeal to the mass audience, but there is a company that wants to give enthusiasts hope, in times of mass electrification. German carmaker, E-Legend has decided to appeal to the more nostalgic car enthusiasts by recreating iconic models from the past and their Audi Quattro-inspired EL1 is the perfect example of what awaits those in love with old-school motoring.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
10 Amazing Things About The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra
One of the most iconic cars of all time is the Ford Mustang, which is the legend that pushed the pony car into stardom in the early 1960s. Even though the 1964 Plymouth Barracuda was the first actual pony car, the Mustang is credited with being the head of the pack. In 1993, Ford Motor Company created a new team of developers to improve the already popular muscle car, making the 'Stang better performing and ready to race straight off the production lines. The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra was created to propel the car into the limelight, which was achieved within the first year of production.
Top Speed
The 2023 Honda Accord Is Begging To Be A Sports Sedan
The mid-size sedan segment is in decline in North America. For this reason, more and more manufacturers are withdrawing their models from the New World or burying them altogether. This is what happened to the Toyota Avalon and the Buick Regal, but also to Volkswagen's Passat, though it's nice to see that there are still exceptions to this rule. Honda remains true to the mid-size sedan segment and has unvelied the eleventh generation of the Accord. In addition to some important innovations, however, there is also a real drop of bitterness as the Accord is losing its turbocharged engine.
Top Speed
Is the 2023 Toyota Crown The Future Of Sedans?
It’s no secret that the popularity of sedans has been slumping for years. Ford does not currently offer any sedans in its lineup. Chevrolet will soon be sending the Malibu off to that big parking lot in the sky. Lastly, the final Toyota Avalon has already rolled off the production line. They are no longer being produced. Toyota essentially competed with itself by continuing to improve the Camry to Avalon levels of quality. As the Avalon improved, it began inching into Lexus territory. At that price, why not just nudge buyers into the more profitable luxury car brand? However, there is still a segment of buyers who don't see themselves as luxury vehicle types. They are modest and practical consumers, but still have a desire for luxury features under the sensible guise of, “It’s just a Toyota. Nothing fancy for me”, and Toyota has a solution for them.
Top Speed
The VW Phaeton Was An Over-Engineered Cut Price Bentley With An Image Problem
Looking for a Bentley or Audi R8, but want to avoid paying the premium prices? Well, a used VW Phaeton could just fit the bill. The Phaeton was launched in 2002 as Volkswagen’s answer to the Mercedes-Benz S Class. It was marketed as a competitor to luxury sedans that carried a more affordable price tag. While on the outside, it looked like a grown-up VW Passat, the Phaeton shared some of its engineering with its stablemates from Bentley and Audi.
Top Speed
Toyota 1JZ vs 2JZ - Picking The Best Engine Swap
Among the many engines Toyota has built, two stand out. Both of them were conceived in the early 1990s and would go on to power some of the most recognizable Japanese cars ever made. We are talking about the 1JZ and 2JZ engines. Although the technology behind them is now over 30 years old, they are still some of the most popular engines used in builds - like this 2JZ-swapped Dodge Charger, for example. While it's true that the 1JZ and 2JZ differ in displacement (2.5-liters vs. 3.0-liters, respectively), there's a lot more than displacement that separates these two iconic engines.
Top Speed
This Funky AEHRA Electric SUV Has Supercar DNA Baked In
The great transition of the automotive industry to electric mobility has many small companies sensing their chance to get a piece of the pie the major manufacturers have been enjoying. And here's another attempt. Aehra is the latest Italian EV startup and has unveiled its first model at its headquarters in Milan. For now, it bears the simple name "SUV" and comes directly with a very special door technology, but technical details are yet to be released.
Top Speed
This Is What The Next-Generation 2024 BMW M5 Could Look Like
The current generation (F90) BMW M5 is now five years old, which means that development for the next-generation model should be hitting its climax. As a matter of fact, our spy photographers have already captured prototypes of the next-generation M5 undergoing road testing in Europe. Of course, these prototypes are still wearing heavy camouflage, but an artist managed to digitally render what the next-generation BMW could look like based on these spy shots.
Comments / 0