The Oregon Ducks are kicking off their final three-game stretch in the regular season, and it’s a stretch that we’ve had our eyes on all season. Even going into the year, before we knew that Washington was set for a resurgence under Kalen DeBoer, or that Oregon State would continue to keep things rolling under Jonathan Smith, we knew that this final stretch of regular season games would likely shape how the Ducks’ season is perceived, ultimately. With No. 25 Washington, No. 13 Utah, and Oregon State left before a potential trip to the Pac-12 Championship game, Dan Lanning’s team has...

EUGENE, OR ・ 18 MINUTES AGO