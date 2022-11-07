Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ Aaron Donkor excited to serve as host for NFL’s first game in Germany
RENTON — As one of five current NFL players born in Germany, Aaron Donkor is serving as the unofficial host of the first NFL game to be played in Germany, between the Seahawks and Buccaneers on Sunday in Munich. It’s a role the Seahawks linebacker relishes. “The German...
5 questions for Oregon to answer in rivalry game vs. Washington
The Oregon Ducks are kicking off their final three-game stretch in the regular season, and it’s a stretch that we’ve had our eyes on all season. Even going into the year, before we knew that Washington was set for a resurgence under Kalen DeBoer, or that Oregon State would continue to keep things rolling under Jonathan Smith, we knew that this final stretch of regular season games would likely shape how the Ducks’ season is perceived, ultimately. With No. 25 Washington, No. 13 Utah, and Oregon State left before a potential trip to the Pac-12 Championship game, Dan Lanning’s team has...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:14 p.m. EST
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general. WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive fans at a news conference. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct. The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Lawyers representing the team say the Commanders welcome this opportunity to defend the organization in a court of law.
Ole Miss Basketball Game Two Opponent Preview: Florida Atlantic Owls
Our basketball preview continues this week with the Ole Miss Rebels’ game two matchup.
Comments / 0