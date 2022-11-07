On Thursday (November 10th), NFL legend Troy Aikman took to his Instagram account to announce his mother, Charlyn Aikman, has passed away. In the touching tribute post, Troy Aikman revealed more details about his mother. “I’ve always believed there are angels among us. My Mom was one of those angels. My sisters and I could not have asked for a better mother. A selfless woman that sacrificed more than anyone could imagine for the betterment of her children.”

