balldurham.com

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer gets surprise attack after first victory

Jon Scheyer got a surprise attack following his first Duke basketball victory. The good vibes were flowing inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night as the Duke basketball season opened with a dominant victory over Jacksonville and head coach Jon Scheyer picked up his first official victory as the head coach of the program.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American

Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball

Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Guard Trey Parker Visited NC State Last Week

4-Star 2023 Guard Trey Parker (6’2″/175) took an unofficial visit to NC State last week. ON3 ranks Parker as the #72 overall player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class. He is from Fayettville, playing at Vertical Academy last year, but he is playing his Senior season at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia.
RALEIGH, NC
High School Football PRO

Durham, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Apex High School football team will have a game with Hillside High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Vehicle Fire Knocks Out Power to UNC Hospitals’ Dogwood Parking Deck

UPDATE: UNC said the Dogwood Parking Deck will remain entirely closed on Friday, November 11 for repairs. A parking deck predominantly used for the UNC Hospitals main campus in Chapel Hill is without power, as a vehicle fire on Thursday caused electrical damage at the site. Access to the Dogwood...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

SUV fire damages electrical system at UNC parking deck

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV fire at a UNC parking deck Thursday morning knocked out power to the deck, a university media specialist told CBS 17. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the Dogwood Deck fire and put it out by 10 a.m. East Drive was closed between Manning Drive and Mason Farm Road while emergency responders worked on the incident.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Tornado warning issued for central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning has been issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. As of 9:43 a.m., northwestern and central Durham, northeastern Orange, west central Granville, southeastern Person, northwestern Franklin, northeastern and eastern Warren, northwestern Halifax and Vance counties are under the tornado warning until at least 1 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
