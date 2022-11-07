Read full article on original website
Related
Preview: Blue Devils look to improve their post season standing against dangerous Virginia Tech team
Last week the Duke Football team achieved one of its primary goals for the 2022 season when the Blue Devils won a sixth game to qualify for the post season. Now head coach Mike Elko's squad will look to ascend the ACC hierarchy of post season berths based on their performance over the last three games.
balldurham.com
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer gets surprise attack after first victory
Jon Scheyer got a surprise attack following his first Duke basketball victory. The good vibes were flowing inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night as the Duke basketball season opened with a dominant victory over Jacksonville and head coach Jon Scheyer picked up his first official victory as the head coach of the program.
chapelboro.com
UNC vs. College of Charleston (2022): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will be back in action Friday night, when the Tar Heels host College of Charleston in the Smith Center. This is the third consecutive season the Tar Heels will have faced the Cougars, with Carolina winning the previous two. If you aren’t...
Duke basketball powers up with signature from five-star forward
TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At No....
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
alamancenews.com
State Playoffs: Eastern, Southern win OT games; Cummings also advances in states
Eastern repeats regular-season win against intracounty rival Williams. Josh Murray scored on a 3-yard run to cap overtime and Eastern Alamance, which trailed by 21 points, completed a rally for a 27-24 victory against rival Williams in the second round of the Class 3-A state playoffs Thursday night in Mebane.
Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American
Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
Duke basketball recruiting: Giant target trying to schedule visit
At the end of September, the Duke basketball program landed among the 10 finalists for St. Rita High School (Ill.) center James Brown, along with Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, UNC, and Wisconsin. There hasn't been much chatter about Duke's involvement in the race ever...
North Carolina vs College of Charleston: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will North Carolina remain No. 1 after this week or could College of Charleston pull off the ultimate scare on Friday night?. TV schedule: Friday, November 11, 7:00 pm ET, ACCNX. Arena: Dean E. Smith Center. The number one team in the country, North Carolina, takes the floor for their...
packinsider.com
4-Star Guard Trey Parker Visited NC State Last Week
4-Star 2023 Guard Trey Parker (6’2″/175) took an unofficial visit to NC State last week. ON3 ranks Parker as the #72 overall player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class. He is from Fayettville, playing at Vertical Academy last year, but he is playing his Senior season at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Durham, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Apex High School football team will have a game with Hillside High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WRAL
North Carolina high school athletes who have committed & signed with colleges
Across all sports, HighSchoolOT is tracking commitments from high schools throughout North Carolina. Report commitments and signings to us at HSOTRecruiting@wral.com.
chapelboro.com
Vehicle Fire Knocks Out Power to UNC Hospitals’ Dogwood Parking Deck
UPDATE: UNC said the Dogwood Parking Deck will remain entirely closed on Friday, November 11 for repairs. A parking deck predominantly used for the UNC Hospitals main campus in Chapel Hill is without power, as a vehicle fire on Thursday caused electrical damage at the site. Access to the Dogwood...
cbs17
SUV fire damages electrical system at UNC parking deck
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV fire at a UNC parking deck Thursday morning knocked out power to the deck, a university media specialist told CBS 17. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the Dogwood Deck fire and put it out by 10 a.m. East Drive was closed between Manning Drive and Mason Farm Road while emergency responders worked on the incident.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
nccu.edu
North Carolina Central University Board of Trustees to Meet on Nov. 15
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Banquet Hall, located on the first floor of W.G. Pearson Dining Hall. Draft minutes from the Sept. 28, 2022, meeting, as well as the agenda for the...
cbs17
Tornado warning issued for central North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning has been issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. As of 9:43 a.m., northwestern and central Durham, northeastern Orange, west central Granville, southeastern Person, northwestern Franklin, northeastern and eastern Warren, northwestern Halifax and Vance counties are under the tornado warning until at least 1 p.m.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0