4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lunchbreak: Scallops with Lemon Butter
Chef Andy Murray – Author of “Eat Drink and Be Murray”. Eat, Drink and be Murray (available anywhere you get books) book signing party 11/11/22 at Murray Bros Caddyshack Restaurant in Rosemont, Il. 9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, IL. Murray Bros. Caddy Shack. https://mbcshack.com/. Recipe:. SEA SCALLOPS WITH LEMON...
Lunchbreak: Double Beef Chili
Bub City has two locations, one is located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood (435 N. Clark St.), and the other is in Rosemont, Illinois (5441 Park Place). Bub City is offering a Thanksgiving to-go dinner package for pickup on Wednesday, November 23. The menu for 2, 4 or 8 features Hickory Smoked Green Circle Turkey, Autumn Salad, Roasted Garlic and Sage Stuffing, Buttery Mashed Potatoes and more. Orders can be placed via Tock – Order in Chicago | Order in Rosemont.
The Hen’s Crab Cake Benedict
The Hen is a new diner-style restaurant in Lincoln Park serving breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. Chef David Rodriguez is breaking down one of the restaurants signature dishes, the Crab Cake Benedict. 2423 N. Clark Street.
How to keep Thanksgiving dinner from gobbling up your wallet
CHICAGO – Buying your Thanksgiving dinner is going to gobble up more of your budget this year. In fact, Wells Fargo analysts say food prices are so high it may be more cost-effective to dine out this Thanksgiving. The American Farm Bureau hasn’t released its annual cost estimate for...
WGNtv.com
The List: Robin’s favorite Instagram video recipes
CHICAGO – One of the new things to do is to see a unique food being made on Instagram and then try it yourself. Robin Baumgarten has done that – and she’s got a few recipes she discovered on the social media platform that she absolutely loves!
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Politics on the menu at these eateries
There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
Winner of the Chicago Sings Karaoke Competition
Jason Jackson of Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood was recently crowned champion of the first-ever citywide singing competition, ‘Chicago Sings Karaoke.’ He joins us now with more on his journey. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Remember this gem of a McDonalds?
I can't believe we are in our third iteration of the Rock N Roll McDonalds. Honestly the first one was the best. Just a normal McDonalds packed with Elvis memorabilia. It was packed to the gills with Rock n Roll and pop culture memorabilia from the 1950’s and 1960’s. It was replaced with a badly needed larger McDonald’s with a decent design, but gutted all of the kitsch awesomeness on the inside.
whatnowchicago.com
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
How to Pair Sneakers With Any Attire
From fashion to fitness, to back-to-back meetings, sneakers have become a staple in everyday life. Anthony Amos, Founder of Sneaker Fare joins us now to share how we can pair sneakers with any attire, from formal to athletic. 331-330-1012. Instagram @sneakerfarekicks. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m....
Juicy Seafood’s Grand Opening in Orland Park
Juicy Seafood creates Cajun style cuisine that combines delicious spices and fresh seafood. General manager Lindsey Bacon tells us of their newest location in the suburbs and what you can find on the menu. 708-966-4937.
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV to air WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders” hosted by Larry Potash
CHICAGO – November 9, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders,” a half-hour true crime special on the unsolved killings that changed Chicago forever, hosted by WGN Morning News anchor Larry Potash. Two sisters on their way home from a neighborhood movie theater go missing and are later found dead. WGN-TV has uncovered new leads and information in one of the city’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. Can it finally be solved after more than 60 years? The special premieres Friday, November 18 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will be seen Sunday, November 20 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms. The special will also be serialized on WGN News at Nine from November 14 to 16. Check out a sneak peek here.
The List: Larry’s questions that would lead to love
CHICAGO – There was once an article in The New York Times that came up with “The 36 Questions That Lead to Love.”. Larry Potash preferred to narrow down that total just a little big during the WGN Morning News on November 8th. The anchor decided to come...
State Street ready to get lit for the holidays
CHICAGO – Chicago’s iconic State Street will officially be ready to sleigh the holiday season Tuesday afternoon. The Chicago Loop Alliance is adorning 77 trees with festive lights and decorating dozens of poles with seasonal décor for a second year. It’s all part of The State Street...
Chicago’s Christmas tree put up at Millennium Park
CHICAGO — One week into November and the city’s official Christmas tree has been put up in Millennium Park. It was installed Monday morning near Michigan Avenue and Washington. The tree was cut down Friday from the Glisovic family in Morton Grove. The family said they used to decorate it in their front yard, then it just got too big.
Piccolo Mondo Restaurant to close after 37 years in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The renowned Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery in Hyde Park announced over the weekend that it is going out of business later this month after 37 years.Originally Piccolo Mondo Café, the trattoria has been in operation since 1985 on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St. Owner Norberto Zas announced in a Facebook post that Piccolo Mondo will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 27. He wrote that he has decided to retire.The restaurant has been popular for decades with Hyde Park neighbors and the University of Chicago community – as...
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
Mudlark Theater’s ‘The Marvelous Land of Oz’
Mudlark Theater, a youth theater in Evanston, is presenting an original musical called “The Marvelous Land of Oz. Joining us with all the details is writer and director Anthony Whitaker. November 18th – 20th. 1417 Hinman Avenue – Evanston.
NASCAR office opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — In another step towards the Chicago Street Race green flag, NASCAR is opening a downtown office. On Wednesday morning a ribbon-cutting event will be held at Two Prudential Plaza which is just north of Millennium Park. Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese will be joined by several city dignitaries to make the office […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
