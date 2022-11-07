ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Sadio Mane a major doubt for World Cup - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Jurgen Klopp has revealed that not signing Heung-Min Son when he was Borussia Dortmund boss is one of the "big mistakes in his life". THE GUARDIAN. Gareth Southgate is set to recall Marcus Rashford and is poised to replace the...
Billie Jean King Cup finals: Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart suffer defeats as Britain beaten by Kazakhstan

Great Britain's hopes of causing an upset in their opening contest against Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup finals ended with defeats for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart. Britain were given a place in the finals as hosts after the Lawn Tennis Association stepped in to stage the event at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Yet without the injured Emma Raducanu lack the strength of nearly all the other teams.
Reece James: Chelsea and England defender will miss World Cup in Qatar due to injury

Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar because of injury. After discussions with Gareth Southgate on Tuesday, it was decided the Chelsea full-back has not recovered sufficiently from the knee injury he picked up against AC Milan last month. James flew to Dubai to undergo an intensive rehabilitation...
Scotland: Celtic players not in squad, Calvin Ramsay picked for Turkey friendly

Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay has been handed his first Scotland call-up for the friendly in Turkey but no Celtic players have been selected due to the club's tour of Australia. While Callum McGregor was unlikely to feature due to injury, his Celtic team-mates Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor and David Turnbull - who made the last squad - will not be in the 23-man group.
Watford 2-0 Reading: Joao Pedro double earns win for Hornets

Watford moved into the play-off positions as Joao Pedro's double earned them a 2-0 win over Reading at Vicarage Road. Goals in both halves ensured the Hertfordshire side bounced back from defeat against Coventry last weekend. Yaser Asprilla and Christian Kabasele came in for the hosts while Reading made five...
Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.

