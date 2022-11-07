Read full article on original website
T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final
A lot has changed in the seven years since England last played a World Cup match in Adelaide. Back in 2015, they were largely useless at white-ball cricket, emphasised by a group-stage exit at the 50-over World Cup being confirmed with a 15-run defeat by Bangladesh in South Australia. But...
Sadio Mane a major doubt for World Cup - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Jurgen Klopp has revealed that not signing Heung-Min Son when he was Borussia Dortmund boss is one of the "big mistakes in his life". THE GUARDIAN. Gareth Southgate is set to recall Marcus Rashford and is poised to replace the...
Lewis Hamilton credits world champion Max Verstappen for 'amazing' performance during 2022 season
Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship last year after controversially edging out Mercedes' Hamilton in the final race of the season after a titanic battle between the pair, but the Red Bull driver has had things all his own way in 2022, sealing the title with four races to spare.
Lincoln shock Bristol City as Charlton prevail on penalties against Stevenage - Carabao Cup round-up
League One Lincoln City provided a Carabao Cup third round upset as they won 3-1 at Championship opponents Bristol City. Mark Kennedy discovered that three days is a long time in football after his Lincoln side pulled off a shock at Ashton Gate. The Imps head coach had watched his...
Euro round-up: Jose Mourinho hits out at player as Roma draw, while Atletico Madrid lose again
Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September as he waits to discover if he will travel to the World Cup with England - but he could not help Roma to a win over Sassuolo as the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Mapei Stadium. Abraham -...
Billie Jean King Cup finals: Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart suffer defeats as Britain beaten by Kazakhstan
Great Britain's hopes of causing an upset in their opening contest against Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup finals ended with defeats for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart. Britain were given a place in the finals as hosts after the Lawn Tennis Association stepped in to stage the event at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Yet without the injured Emma Raducanu lack the strength of nearly all the other teams.
Carra: Will Liverpool ever be valued this high? | Neville: Sale would make sense
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville debate the potential sale of Liverpool by owners Fenway Sports Group. Check out the full Fan Debate Midseason Special on The Overlap YouTube channel.
Reece James: Chelsea and England defender will miss World Cup in Qatar due to injury
Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar because of injury. After discussions with Gareth Southgate on Tuesday, it was decided the Chelsea full-back has not recovered sufficiently from the knee injury he picked up against AC Milan last month. James flew to Dubai to undergo an intensive rehabilitation...
Rugby League World Cup: England's options and Australia's 'Fox' - the wingers starring at RLWC2021
The 31-year-old's display saw him break an individual record which team-mate Dom Young had equalled with four tries a week earlier in the 94-4 demolition of Greece, underlining just how prolific the pair have been during the host nation's run to the semi-finals. England's record try-scorer Ryan Hall, whose tally...
Mercedes: Why there's now light at the end of the tunnel as poor 2022 recharges F1 team for Red Bull fight
But amid those struggles, the whole Mercedes team have stayed patient, and positive, and it now appears there are genuine reasons for optimism as they bid to bounce back next year. Why? Let us explain... Step one: Understanding where they went wrong. The biggest hurdle for Mercedes to clear was...
Scotland: Celtic players not in squad, Calvin Ramsay picked for Turkey friendly
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay has been handed his first Scotland call-up for the friendly in Turkey but no Celtic players have been selected due to the club's tour of Australia. While Callum McGregor was unlikely to feature due to injury, his Celtic team-mates Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor and David Turnbull - who made the last squad - will not be in the 23-man group.
Leicester 3-0 Newport: James Justin scores but carried off injured in Carabao Cup win
James Justin's first goal for almost two years helped Leicester down Newport but his slim World Cup hopes appear over. The right-back was carried off in the second half of the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over the Exiles, as Jamie Vardy bagged a double to send the Foxes into the fourth round.
Watford 2-0 Reading: Joao Pedro double earns win for Hornets
Watford moved into the play-off positions as Joao Pedro's double earned them a 2-0 win over Reading at Vicarage Road. Goals in both halves ensured the Hertfordshire side bounced back from defeat against Coventry last weekend. Yaser Asprilla and Christian Kabasele came in for the hosts while Reading made five...
Carabao Cup hits and misses: Frank Lampard endures darkest night as Everton boss as familiar failings return
This was up there with the worst performances of the Farhad Moshiri era - and that is saying something. It was that bad. Defensively absent, and toothless in attack. Without Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady and James Tarkowski - the dads of the group - there is no backbone. What made...
World Cup 2022: Who's going to make Gareth Southgate's squad?
England manager Gareth Southgate will be naming his squad at 2pm on Thursday - but who will make the cut? Watch it all unfold on Sky Sports News alongside former England manager Roy Hodgson.
Blackpool striker Jerry Yates and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany win Sky Bet Championship October awards
Blackpool striker Jerry Yates has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for October. An October for the ages for Yates owed much to his clever positioning. There were three doubles among his seven goals and an assist in seven games, which included four headers, two volleys and a jinking solo run against Watford.
Hales and Buttler guide England to T20 World Cup final LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary as England face India in the second T20 World Cup semi-final, in Adelaide. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Wales World Cup squad: Joe Allen makes 26-man list alongside Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
Joe Allen has been included in Wales' 26-man World Cup squad, having proven his fitness ahead of the tournament in Qatar. Allen, with 72 caps, has been part of so much of Wales' success stories of the recent past but a hamstring injury has kept him out of contention for Swansea City since mid-September.
Ella Toone: Man Utd Women all-time leading goalscorer signs contract extension until end of 2025/26
Manchester United Women's all-time leading goalscorer Ella Toone has signed a contract extension with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season. The 23-year-old forward joined United in 2018 as part of their inaugural FA Women's Championship winning side, and has gone on to score 43 goals and become the club's first centurion with 110 appearances.
Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
