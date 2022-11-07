Read full article on original website
Penn
IUP community reacts to 2022 elections
Election Day was on Tuesday, and IUP students were out all day casting their ballots for a very important election. Over the course of the semester, The Penn has been covering all facets of this election in our stories. These include John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro’s visits to Indiana County, our one-on-one interviews with IUP Student Brian Doyle (senior, history) and Rep. Jim Struzzi, as well as our rotating PA Politics and DC Politics columns.
Penn
IUP alumnus teaches students to be mindful
Shortly before 6:00 p.m. in the Great Room of Elkin Hall, energetic music was playing as students, employees and community members waited to see the latest session of the Six O’clock series. This week’s program was titled “Bounce Back” and was hosted by IUP alumnus Quinshayah Nocho ‘14....
Fayette County introducing new free education opportunities to veterans
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A few different educational opportunities will be available to Fayette County veterans for free. The Private Industry Council just received two grants. One is from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for around $193,000 and another is from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation for $150,000.
Penn
MCSLE, DFL host FOLDIS event to raise awareness of cultures on campus
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the IUP Department of Foreign Languages (DFL) and the IUP Center of Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement (MCSLE) co-sponsored a “Lunch & Learn” session in which students got to learn more about German and Chinese cultures. The session, called “Inclusion or Exclusion of Cultures...
Penn
IUP's 'The Legend' makes history during their 100-year anniversary celebration
This weekend, IUP's Marching Band, "The Legend," made history with the largest alumni event in IUP history.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Downtown Johnstown to host Christmas Stroll & Light up Night
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The community of Johnstown is hosting some very festive Christmas events this year! They will be hosting a Christmas stroll and a Light up Night event. The events will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the main street […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals
What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889
On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
John Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things you need to know
PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.He was the mayor of Braddock, PAFrom 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He...
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
WJAC TV
Gas leak in Cambria County continues to concern residents
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — An ongoing gas leak in Jackson Township continues to concern residents of Cambria County. Starting over the weekend, a loud roar began echoing across the Johnstown area as officials say thousands of pounds of natural gas began leaking from a pipe near Laurel Ridge. Officials...
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Pennsylvania school on lockdown after large police response
UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA . A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’ According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township. A SWAT team is in place […]
7 adults charged with criminal homicide in kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Seven adults are charged with criminal homicide in the death of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and found dead in the woods in late October. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
UPMC Children’s Hospital uses treatment tent due to RSV case increase
PITTSBURGH — Due to an increase in RSV cases and other illnesses, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has sent up a treatment tent. The decision was announced by the hospital on their social media pages Monday. Dr. Raymond Pitetti explained in a video that the tent will allow more patients to be seen in a timely manner.
ehn.org
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
