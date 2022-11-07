ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Penn

IUP community reacts to 2022 elections

Election Day was on Tuesday, and IUP students were out all day casting their ballots for a very important election. Over the course of the semester, The Penn has been covering all facets of this election in our stories. These include John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro’s visits to Indiana County, our one-on-one interviews with IUP Student Brian Doyle (senior, history) and Rep. Jim Struzzi, as well as our rotating PA Politics and DC Politics columns.
INDIANA, PA
Penn

IUP alumnus teaches students to be mindful

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. in the Great Room of Elkin Hall, energetic music was playing as students, employees and community members waited to see the latest session of the Six O’clock series. This week’s program was titled “Bounce Back” and was hosted by IUP alumnus Quinshayah Nocho ‘14....
INDIANA, PA
Penn

MCSLE, DFL host FOLDIS event to raise awareness of cultures on campus

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the IUP Department of Foreign Languages (DFL) and the IUP Center of Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement (MCSLE) co-sponsored a “Lunch & Learn” session in which students got to learn more about German and Chinese cultures. The session, called “Inclusion or Exclusion of Cultures...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Downtown Johnstown to host Christmas Stroll & Light up Night

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The community of Johnstown is hosting some very festive Christmas events this year! They will be hosting a Christmas stroll and a Light up Night event. The events will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the main street […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals

What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889

On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

John Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things you need to know

PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.He was the mayor of Braddock, PAFrom 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Gas leak in Cambria County continues to concern residents

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — An ongoing gas leak in Jackson Township continues to concern residents of Cambria County. Starting over the weekend, a loud roar began echoing across the Johnstown area as officials say thousands of pounds of natural gas began leaking from a pipe near Laurel Ridge. Officials...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania school on lockdown after large police response

UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA . A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’ According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township. A SWAT team is in place […]
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ehn.org

Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
PITTSBURGH, PA

